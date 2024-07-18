Kate Beckinsale isn’t asking for feedback on her swim style.

Beckinsale, 50, took to Instagram on Wednesday, July 17, to show off a statement swimsuit following criticism about her weight loss. The black Mua Mua one-piece featured a scoop neck, thick straps and sparkly silver embroidery that read, “I did not ask your opinion.”

Beckinsale paired the design with gold layered necklaces, dangly earrings, a massive straw hat, black sunglasses complete with rhinestone embellishments and platform heels.

Beckinsale’s statement swimsuit comes days after she clapped back at an internet troll who criticized her figure.

“Go do some squats I think your ass ran away,” the troll wrote, to which the actress replied, “I watched my stepfather die quite shockingly, my mother has stage 4 cancer, and I lost a lot of weight from stress and grief quite quickly.” (Beckinsale’s stepfather, director Roy Battersby, died at age 87 in January from a brief illness.)

She went on to reveal she spent “six weeks” in the hospital after her grief “burned a hole in [her] esophagus,” causing her to “vomit copious amounts of blood.”

“I’m not really concerned what you think of my ass,” she wrote, shutting down the troll.

That same day, she shared a mirror selfie to further slam online critics. “Let’s have a toast for the douche bags. Let’s have a toast for the assholes. Let’s have a toast for the scumbags 😘😘😘😘,” she captioned a snap of her rocking an off-the-shoulder pink crop top featuring hamsters over her chest. (Her words were taken from Kanye West’s 2010 hit “Runaway.”)

Beckinsale paired the top with bubblegum pink low-waisted bikini bottoms and platform knee-high leather boots.

For glam, the Serendipity star sported an oversized black bow in her blonde locks while twisting her mane into a black hair net.

Beckinsale concluded the video by squatting in the mirror and showing off her figure.