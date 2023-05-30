Hot mama! Kate Hudson rocked a thong bikini — and grossed out her older brother — while celebrating the start of summer.

“Suns out, buns (and huns) out ☺️☀️ #summerready,” the 44-year-old actress captioned a series of Instagram snaps on Tuesday, May 30.

The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star dared to bare skin as she enjoyed the California sunshine poolside over Memorial Day Weekend. In one picture, Hudson wore a small ombre bikini bottom and covered her bare chest with a copy of Lessons in Chemistry.

The Fabletics cofounder also shared a cheeky photo of her backside as she headed toward the pool for a dip. Hudson donned a giant straw sun hat, thong bottoms and nothing else as she joined her fiancé, Danny Fujikawa, in the water.

“Jesus no Kate!” the Something Borrowed actress’ eldest brother, Oliver Hudson, quipped in the comments section. (The “Sibling Revelry” podcast cohosts are the oldest children of Goldie Hawn and ex Bill Hudson. The Overboard actress, 77, also shares son Wyatt Russell with longtime partner Kurt Russell. The Tombstone actor, for his part, also welcomed son Boston Russell with ex Season Hubley before he began dating Hawn in 1983.)

Several of the Almost Famous star’s followers disagreed with Oliver’s assessment of the sexy snaps. “Kates living her best life and I’m here for it 🔥,” one user wrote in the comments section. Pal Jennifer Meyer responded: “Love that tush 😍.”

The King St. Vodka founder — who shares son Ryder, 19, with ex-husband Chris Robinson, son Bingham, 11, with ex-fiancé Matthew Bellamy and daughter Rani, 4, with Fujikawa, 36 — is known for her tiny bikinis and carefree attitude toward nudity.

“To be honest, it doesn’t take a lot for me to take my clothes off. People can say whatever they want, but I like being naked. Always have,” Kate told InStyle in August 2019, reflecting on her 2001 cover shoot for the magazine. “I posed naked for the cover, and I was strategically draped with what was basically chain mail. The stylist had a very hard job.”

When it comes to going nude on screen, the Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery actress told The Sun that she only has one problem with it — the press tours.

“I don’t have an issue with nudity personally — I think it’s great,” she told the outlet in December 2022. “But I don’t want to be on a promo tour and all anyone wants to talk about is my boobs, and how hard was that [to film]. You don’t want the movie to be about that.”

The Truth Be Told alum isn’t the only member of her family who isn’t afraid to strip down on social media. Oliver, 46, often posts pictures of his naked backside via Instagram, including a February snap in which he was promoting his “Consciously Uncoupled” podcast.

At the time, he stood nude in the desert with just a pair of socks and running shoes. “It would mean a great deal to me and my family … especially @katehudson,” he captioned the picture. “Unrated version of this post in stories … thank you and enjoy the show.”