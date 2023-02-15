Oliver Hudson bared it all during a Valentine’s Day hike — and he’s including little sister Kate Hudson in on the fun.

“Please listen to my podcast @unconsciouslycoupled It would mean a great deal to me and my family. … especially @katehudson,” the Cleaning Lady star, 46, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, February 14. “Unrated version of this post in stories. Thank you and enjoy the show.”

In Oliver’s social media upload, he overlooked the horizon during a desert hike while posing fully nude. The Rules of Engagement alum, who shared a link to his latest “Unconsciously Coupled” podcast episode with wife Erinn Bartlett, added a heart emoji to cover his private parts.

The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actress, 43, has not yet responded to her brother’s NSFW Instagram snap. Kate and Oliver — the two children of actress Goldie Hawn and ex Bill Hudson — are no strangers to trolling one another on social media.

“🌞’s out,” the Almost Famous star wrote via her Instagram in July 2022, sharing a topless snap of herself drinking coffee.

Oliver succinctly replied at the time: “Nope.”

Despite not approving of one another’s revealing social media pics, Kate and the Nashville alum have a tight bond and even cohost the “Sibling Revelry” podcast together. However, the pair are not immune to occasional sibling squabbles.

“We have different ideas [about parenting],” Oliver — who shares three kids with Barlett, 49, exclusively told Us Weekly in March 2021. “There’s a core for sure of just wanting our kids to be good human beings, be polite and understand that they’re very lucky people to be born into the sort of family we’re born into … but it’s sort of the way that we go about doing things. What we let our kids watch, the freedoms we allow them. We’re different in that way.”

While Kate and Oliver — who also have a half-brother in Wyatt Russell — don’t always see eye-to-eye regarding how to raise their kids, the Splitting Up Together alum loves being a “cool uncle” to Kate and Wyatt’s children. The Glee alum shares son Ryder with ex-husband Chris Robinson, son Bingham with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy and daughter Rani Rose with fiancé Danny Fujikawa. The Thunderbolts star, 36, and wife Meredith Hagner are proud parents of son Buddy.

“I let my kids watch movies that I probably shouldn’t, so when Kate’s kids come to my house, I’m sure they’re pretty excited because I let them watch things that Kate will not let them watch,” Oliver previously joked to Us in November 2018. “[It’s] worth the risk. You need an uncle that’s gonna let them do things. That’s the point of being a cool uncle!”