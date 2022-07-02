Living free! Kate Hudson enjoyed her relaxed morning as she sipped on cup of coffee — completely topless.

“🌞’s out,” the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star, 43, captioned a Saturday, July 2, Instagram photo, in which she sat on a bench wearing only a pair of black, high-waisted briefs. She held a coffee cup in one hand and her smartphone in the other.

While several of Hudson’s famous friends praised her au naturel look, her older brother was less than enthused.

“Nope,” Oliver Hudson succinctly replied via Instagram comment.

The Almost Famous star — who got engaged to Danny Fujikawa in September 2021 after five years together — Oliver, 45, are the children of Goldie Hawn and ex Bill Hudson. Despite a tight bond and even a joint “Sibling Revelry” podcast, Kate and the Rules of Engagement alum don’t always see eye-to-eye.

“We have different ideas,” Oliver exclusively told Us Weekly in March 2021 of how he and his sister’s parenting styles differ. “There’s a core for sure of just wanting our kids to be good human beings, be polite and understand that they’re very lucky people to be born into the sort of family we’re born into … but it’s sort of the way that we go about doing things. What we let our kids watch, the freedoms we allow them. We’re different in that way.”

Oliver and wife Erinn Bartlett share Wilder, 14, Bodhi, 12, and Rio, 8, while the Music actress shares Ryder, 18, Bingham, 10, and Rani, 3, with Chris Robinson, Matt Bellamy, and Fujikawa, 36, respectively.

While Oliver wasn’t a fan of his younger sister’s Saturday social media upload, the Fabletics founder has been an outspoken advocate of staying confident in her own skin through the years.

“When you understand yourself and connect to how you can become body smart, you realize pretty quickly that the perfect, the ideal, is not the goal,” she wrote in her 2016 memoir, Pretty Happy. “Instead, [it is] feeling good in your body. That’s what leads to confidence, to feeling and looking fit, and being pretty happy.”

She added: “I didn’t just wake up one day understanding how to take care of myself, I had to learn how to do so over time, and I continue to learn — each and every day. This is a process, and my body is constantly changing. So is yours. And when I learned how to accept that I will always be like this, I relaxed. Our bodies do not stand still for time.”

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!