Kate Hudson is calling out her brother Oliver Hudson for failing to give her notice prior to interviewing her ex-boyfriend Alex Rodriguez.

The Almost Famous actress, 41, and the Scream Queens alum, 43, virtually stopped by Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Tuesday, April 28, to talk about their new podcast, “Sibling Revelry with Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson,” and her company, Fabletics. However, the sibling duo also discussed Oliver’s interview with the 44-year-old retired Yankees player on his “Joe Buck and Oliver Hudson Have Daddy Issues” podcast on April 16.

“He didn’t even say, like, ‘Hey, look: I’m thinking of interviewing your ex-boyfriend. Like, is that cool?’” Kate explained, while Oliver quipped, “I don’t want to get a ‘no.’”

Andy Cohen then asked Oliver if he found it challenging to avoid discussing Rodriguez’s former relationship with his younger sister at the time. The Grown Ups 2 actor noted that he “made a point to not bring that up,” adding, “I just made a decision. I’m not gonna talk about their relationship, you know?”

Meanwhile, Oliver reminisced over a “beautiful memory” he had with Rodriguez from when they were visiting Canada together. “I’m waking up in the morning, I look out over the lake and A-Rod is, like, waist-deep in the morning sun doing these stretches,” he recalled. “And I’m like, ‘Who is this man?”

Kate dated Rodriguez in 2009 for seven months before calling it quits that December. Their relationship occurred after his divorce from Cynthia Scurtis, to whom he was married from 2002 to 2008. The former athlete and Scurtis, 47, share daughters Natasha, 15, and Ella, 12.

Kate, for her part, separated from Chris Robinson, with whom she shares 16-year-old son Ryder, after being married from 2000 to 2007.

Kate and Rodriguez have since moved on to find happiness in other relationships. The Something Borrowed actress welcomed son Bingham, 8, in 2011 with Muse frontman Matt Bellamy. In 2018, she had 18-month-old daughter Rani Rose with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa.

Meanwhile, Rodriguez got engaged to Jennifer Lopez during the couple’s tropical getaway in March 2019.