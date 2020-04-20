Kate Hudson Celebrated 4/20 With This Iconic ‘Rolling Stone’ Cover

Who doesn’t love a throwback magazine cover?! Kate Hudson shared an iconic Rolling Stone cover that featured a very specific accessory to celebrate 4/20.

On Monday, April 20, the 41-year-old posted a picture of herself covering the October 2000 issue of Rolling Stone rocking a belt with a marijuana leaf on the buckle.

"In honor of 4/20, I thought I would pull out my @rollingstone Weed belt cover and I am sharing information about benefits of marijuana, cbd and hemp in my stories," she wrote in the accompanying caption. "The benefits are plentiful and the goal is to be responsible! Stay safe out there ✌️#AlmostFamous."

The look she’s wearing in the picture is very on-trend for the early-aughts. Think: low-cut, dark-wash jeans with a cropped peasant blouse.

Other A-listers showed their love for the snap in the comments. “Abs-Fab!” commented Christie Brinkley. Fellow modeling legend Naomi Campbell wrote, “GORGE ♥️♥️♥️♥️,’ while Lily Aldridge posted a bunch of pink hearts. “👌 ok,” wrote DJ Diplo.

Hudson isn’t the only big star from the 2000s that has recently looked back at an old Rolling Stone cover from the era. Jessica Simpson recreated her “Housewife of the Year” magazine cover in a hilarious Instagram post on Wednesday, April 8.

The mom of three shared a picture of herself, showing what it is really like to be a housewife, wearing a tie-dye sweatsuit with a Swiffer in one hand and a box of gloves and toilet cleaner in the other. “Housewife of the Year looks a little different these days 😜” she wrote in the caption. Too true!

