She said yes! After five years of dating, Danny Fujikawa popped the question to Kate Hudson — and with a stunning sparkler no less.

The 42-year-old Fabletics founder even gave Us a look at her beautiful bauble hours after her engagement when she walked the steps at the Met Gala on Monday, September 13.

Her beautiful engagement ring isn’t a traditional diamond though. The cushion-cut stone is actually “light brown” in color. It’s set on a thin rose gold band that’s accented with diamonds.

According to Kathryn Money of Brilliant Earth, the rock appears to be between six and eight carats. “Depending on the specific characteristics of the center and side stones, we estimate the cost of the ring between approximately $175,000 and $225,000,” she added.



“Let’s go! 👰‍♀️💒🤵🏻‍♂️,” the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actress captioned a picture of her and her future hubby, confirming their engagement.

While Hudson is makeup-free and has her hair in a bun in the image, it didn’t take long for her to get all glammed up for the high-fashion festivities ahead.

And by the time she placed one Giuseppe Zanotti-clad heel on the red carpet, it was clear that she would be one of the evening’s best dressed. The Something Borrowed star looked pretty in pink, wearing a Michael Kors ensemble to the Met Gala, which was themed, “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.”

Her ab-baring bralette and skin-tight skirt were covered in sequins and she tossed a feather duster over top. Lorraine Schwartz stepped in for the bling, frosting the star in a two gorgeous pendant necklaces and drop earrings.

When it came to the beauty department, Hudson made sure her skin was in shape pre-event with a facial from Iván Pol. He used handful of products from Dr. Barbara Sturm, including the Anti-Aging Eye Cream, Hyaluronic Serum, Super Anti-Aging Serum, Super Anti-Aging Face Cream, Glow Drops and Lifting Serum.

The night of, Hudson’s skin was prepped with products from Alicia Keys‘ line, Keys Soulcare. Makeup artist Quinn Murphy then used W3LL PEOPLE makeup to create a monochromatic pink face beat.

He used a slew of cult-favorite skus from the brand, including the Nudist Multi-Use Cream Stick, Power Palette Eyeshadow and Nudist Lip Butter.

As for the hair? Stylist Cameron Rains used az Craft Luxury Haircare to create a minimalistic and super sleek low ponytail.

