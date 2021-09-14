Feeling flawless! Kate Hudson attended the 2021 Met Gala hours after announcing her engagement to longtime love Danny Fujikawa.

The Almost Famous star, 42, was all smiles on the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday, September 13, posing in a pair of Giuseppe Zanotti shoes. Her tiny bralette matched her pink skirt and floor-length feather duster designed by Michael Kors.

Not only did the actress show off her toned abs at the “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion”-themed event, but she also flashed her sparkly new bling hours after revealing she and Fujikawa, 35, are engaged.

“Let’s go! 👰‍♀️💒🤵🏻‍♂️,” Hudson captioned her Instagram reveal on Monday.

Sara Foster gushed in the comments, “Whoa. It’s official 😱. Not gonna lie, been a hard secret to keep. I may have slipped and told a few people. ❤️.”

Her sister Erin Foster also celebrated the couple’s major milestone, writing, “Finally we are officially sisters!!”

The musician, whose late father was previously married to the Fosters’ mom, Rebecca Dyer, began dating Hudson in 2016. Two years later, the Golden Globe winner announced that she was expecting her first child with Fujikawa. Their daughter, Rani Rose, arrived in October 2018.

Hudson previously welcomed son Ryder, 17, with ex-husband Chris Robinson, and son Bingham, 10, with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy. Earlier this year, the Bride Wars star joked about her tendency to fall for creative types.

“I’m attracted to musical people, period. From the outside, yeah, I get it. ‘Oh, I like a rock star,’ or whatever. But that’s not really what it is,” she told InStyle in March. “The reason I connect so deeply with musicians … is because we all connect to music in a way that you don’t have to explain. You just feel it, and it’s something you love. The lifestyle is not something to fall in love with.”

The former Chief singer didn’t appear to attend Monday’s event in Manhattan with his now-fiancée, who gave fans a glimpse at morning snuggles with her daughter in an Instagram Story before getting glammed up for the red carpet.

On Sunday, September 12, the newly engaged duo watched the US Open. “Parents’ night out,” Hudson teased via social media.

Scroll down to see Hudson’s Met Gala look up close: