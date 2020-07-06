Duchess Kate Channels Princess Diana in a Beautiful Blue Shirtdress

Kate Middleton loves paying tribute to Princess Diana through fashion. And she did it again just days after her late mother-in-law’s birthday.

On Sunday, July 5, the Duchess of Cambridge visited the Queen Elizabeth Hospital to celebrate the 72nd anniversary of the NHS wearing a patterned blue shirtdress from Beulah London. The frock featured a collared neckline and cinched waist.

This stunning look is incredibly reminiscent of one worn by the Princess of Wales back in 1985. In a series of snaps taken at Kensington Palace, Diana is seen speaking with her lady-in-waiting Anne Beckwith-Smith, donning a black-and-white print number with a large, white collar that’s professionally stylish.

Though this wouldn’t be Duchess Kate’s first time honoring the People’s Princess through similar styles, this one was worn only four days after Prince Williams’ mom would have turned 59, on Wednesday, July 1.

Middleton paired her dress with blue suede pumps and simple drop earrings that popped thanks to her elegant ponytail. She visited the Queen Elizabeth Hospital with her husband to thank the staff for all their hard work amid the coronavirus pandemic. This is the first in-person engagement the couple has made since going into COVID-19 lockdown, now that some of the restrictions have been lifted in the U.K.

Another time the 38-year-old royal has paid homage to her mother-in-law was back in October 2016. She donned a powder-blue peplum skirt suit from Catherine Walker during her first solo overseas trip to the Netherlands. This outfit appeared nearly identical to Diana’s sleek white suit she wore to the Royal Ascot in June 1986.

However, Duchess Kate isn’t the only daughter-in-law to honor Princess Diana this way. Meghan Markle has also been spotted in a handful of looks that could also easily be compared. From blue sequin ball gowns to red-and-purple combos, the Duchess of Sussex knows how to channel the princess’ iconic style.

