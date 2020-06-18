Trying to keep calm and carry on. Duchess Kate admitted that being quarantined amid the coronavirus pandemic hasn’t been all that easy for her and her family.

The Duchess of Cambridge, 38, addressed the impact of self-isolation on mental health and wellness during a virtual appearance with the Oak National Academy on Thursday, June 18. As she opened up about how she’s been adjusting to the big changes that have come along with the global COVID-19 crisis, Kate reminded the assembly viewers of the importance of spreading kindness to themselves and others during this challenging time.

“We all have our ups and downs, especially when things change in our lives as they have in so many ways recently,” she began. “This can cause us to have a huge range of different feelings. Sometimes these feelings may be good, but sometimes they may be uncomfortable, and we feel worried, angry or upset. Being unable to see your friends or spend time with your family will undoubtedly be frustrating for you, just as it is for them.”

Kate and her husband, Prince William, have become vocal advocates for the improvement of mental health services across the U.K. throughout their royal tenure. Despite their royal status, the duchess said that she and the duke, 37, have been facing struggles of their own.

“It’s been a really difficult time for us all,” Kate said. “But it’s important to know that these feelings and frustrations are totally normal, and that they won’t last forever.”

The royal couple, who tied the knot in 2011, have been hunkered down with their children, Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2, and are staying closely connected to their community throughout the pandemic. In May, the duo surprised residents of an elderly care facility with a round of virtual bingo and took over a U.K. radio station for a public announcement about mental health. Kate also launched a brand new community arts project to showcase local photographers from around the country.

Though remaining isolated during the coronavirus outbreak can pose a number of different personal challenges, the duchess reminded the assembly audience that they aren’t alone — even though it might feel like they are.

“As we help others, we mustn’t forget to nurture ourselves by taking the time to focus on the things that make us feel happy too,” she said. “This might be playing our favorite game, being outside, or talking to our friends. They all help with our mental wellbeing. Thank you for inviting me to speak to you today. Look after yourselves, reach out when you need help, and do your part to support those in need.”