Princess Kate has proven time and time again that mixing high and low pieces never goes out of style.

Kate, 41, attended the Rugby World Cup quarter finals on Sunday, October 15, in a refreshingly balanced outfit. The mother of three sported a double-breasted white Zara blazer featuring shoulder pads and textured gold buttons. She paired the outerwear with a pair of black wide-legged Rolan Mouret trousers, a Cartier watch and a black quilted Chanel purse.

She wore her hair down in loose waves and kept her makeup simple with her signature black eyeliner and nude lipstick.

Kate first wore the blazer — which is still available for purchase on Zara’s website for $99 — in February during a visit to the Landau Forte College in Derby, England. She also wore a bright red version of the blazer during a trip to Denmark in February 2022 and again in Kent in September 2023.

This all comes less than one week after Kate was seen wearing another relatable number — a knit set from the somewhat affordable mid-range French brand Sézane.

Of course, Kate doesn’t choose her outfits on her own. Stylist Natasha Archer has been working with the royal since 2007. In 2019, Archer was given her Royal Victorian Order from Prince William, an honor that was established by Queen Victoria in 1896 and given in recognition to those who have served the monarchy in some way.

The Rugby World Cup quarter final took place in the Stade de Marseille in France between England and Fiji. On the previous day, her husband Prince William, 41, and son Prince George, 10, watched Wales compete against Argentina. While Wales lost to Argentina 17 – 29, England beat Fiji 30 – 24.

After the game, Kate stopped by the England rugby team’s locker room for a surprise visit to congratulate them on their victory. She was photographed smiling and clapping with them and remained unfazed in her white tweed blazer despite being surrounded by tracks of mud and dirt.

The rugby team later posted about the interaction on X, formerly known as Twitter, writing, “Special moments 👏Great to have our patron Her Royal Highness the Princess of Wales in attendance in Marseille 🌹#ENGvFIJ | #RWC2023”.

Kate was appointed by the late Queen Elizabeth II as the royal patron of England’s Rugby Football Union and Rugby Football League in February 2022. This position was formerly held by Prince Harry before he stepped back as a working royal with wife Meghan Markle in 2020.