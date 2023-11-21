When Princess Kate Middleton stepped out on Tuesday, November 21, all eyes were on her and her statement red coat.

Kate, 41, wore the eye-catching number to join her husband, Prince William, in greeting the President of South Korea and his wife as they kicked off their two-day tour in the U.K.

The Princess of Wales wore a bright red Catherine Walker coat dress with a festive front bow detail. She accessorized the statement piece with a pair of red suede Gianvito Rossi pumps, Miu Miu red suede shoulder bag, which she wore as a clutch, and a dramatic red wide brimmed hat.

Kate’s jewelry acted as a sweet nod to Princess Diana. She wore her late mother-in-law’s sapphire drop earrings along with her usual sapphire diamond engagement ring.

She wore her hair in an elegant low chignon and opted for dark brown eyeshadow, eyeliner, bold eyelashes and subtle pink lipstick.

William, 41, wore a much more understated ensemble consisting of a mid-length navy coat, tailored navy suit, red tie and black dress shoes.

Virtually nothing the royal family does is coincidental — especially when it comes to their clothes. The combination of Kate’s statement red coat and blue jewelry, as well as William’s blue suit and red tie, serve as symbols of the blue and red South Korean flag.

Kate has used her clothing to honor foreign countries for years. In March 2022, she wore a blue lace skirt suit when she landed in Belize to pay homage to the country’s flag color. In February 2022, on an official trip to Denmark, she paired a bright red blazer with a white shirt, the two colors of the Danish flag. And in March 2020, she wore an emerald green dress during a trip to Ireland, one of the colors of the Irish flag.

On this particular occasion, Kate and William first met the presidential couple at their London hotel. From there, the foursome joined King Charles and Queen Camilla to begin their formal welcoming ceremony. This included two ceremonial gun salutes, after which the national anthem of South Korea was played. The President and First Lady then joined the King, Queen, Kate and William in a carriage procession to Buckingham Palace.