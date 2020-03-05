If you’ve ever dreamed of seeing a royal drink beer, you’re in luck! Duchess Kate and husband Prince William visited Ireland for a three-day royal tour from Tuesday, March 3 to Thursday, March 5. Unsurprisingly, the world-famous pair just had to imbibe some Guinness — and don the country’s national color on multiple occasions.

See Kate Middleton’s Most Stunning Fashion Moments of All Time

Hands down one of the best moments from the trip was when the duchess wore a silk metallic chiffon dress from The Vampire’s Wife for a visit to the Guinness Storehouse on March 3. In the pic, Middleton looks as elegant as ever in the $2,000 number while she sipped on an obligatory glass o’ Irish dry stout.

Us Weekly couldn’t help but notice that the Duchess of Cambridge wore green every chance she got. Besides the gilded dress she wore to the Guinness Storehouse, she also wore a bold-patterned silk Alessandra Rich peplum dress, a Catherine Walker overcoat and a custom Suzannah polka dot mididress. Coincidence? We think not!

The Most Extravagant Royal Engagement Rings in History

There were a few occasions when the 38-year-old didn’t wear green, though. She played a friendly game of soccer with children at the Salthill Knocknacarra GAA Club in Galway on March 5 wearing a coral cable knit sweater. And for a playful round of ping pong at the Savannah House on March 4, she dressed in a black-and-white polka dot top from Equipment’s Spring 2020 collection.

Meghan Markle’s Best Fashion: The Best Outfits She’s Worn Since Becoming a Royal

Keep scrolling to see these fabulous ensembles and more from the royal’s three-day tour of Ireland!