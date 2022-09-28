A touching honor. Princess Kate paid tribute to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, during a visit to Wales.

The British royal, 40, traveled to the country on Tuesday, September 27 — alongside her husband, Prince William — wearing a vibrant red coat from L.K. Bennett. Called the Spencer, Diana’s maiden name, the striking outerwear piece featured metallic buttons and is made of wool. The look retails for $1,080 online. Underneath, Kate wore a black blouse, tailored pants and shiny pointed-toe pumps. She accessorized with a black mini bag by Grace Han and gold earrings.

Diana — who was married to William’s father, King Charles, and died in 1997 — also wore red for her first official visit to Wales in 1981. The late royal sported a red suit jacket and a black pleated skirt designed by Donald Campbell and a hat by John Boy. She completed her look with red heels.

This wouldn’t be the first time Kate has paid tribute to Diana with her fashion choices. Through the years, the duchess has worn a number of jewels that belonged to the late princess, including the Cambridge Lovers Knot tiara.

Kate also famously wore Diana’s double-drop diamond sapphire earrings with an Alexander McQueen dress coat during the late Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee in June.

(Before Diana’s death, she wrote a letter stating that she wanted her jewelry dispersed among her sons and their future wives. Prince Harry‘s wife, Meghan Markle, inherited a variety of pieces, like Diana’s aquamarine cocktail ring and her butterfly earrings.)

Tuesday’s trip to Wales marked Kate and William’s first since becoming the Prince and Princess of Wales. There, the couple visited the RNLI Holyhead Lifeboat Station to meet crew members and volunteers.

Kate and William, 40, assumed the titles following the queen’s death on September 8. (Charles, 73, and Diana were previously the Prince and Princess of Wales. The monarch’s wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, whom he married in 2005, is now Queen Consort. She was previously the Duchess of Cornwall.)

Her Majesty was laid to rest at St George’s Chapel on September 19 in Windsor Castle following her state funeral at Westminster Abbey. She was buried next to her husband, Prince Philip, who died in April 2021 at the age of 99.