Regal royal! Duchess Kate brought her fashion A-game throughout the Platinum Jubilee celebrations — and paid tribute to both Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Diana.

The Duchess of Cambridge, 40, caught fan’s attention from the moment she arrived at Buckingham Palace by carriage on Thursday, June 2, to take part in the Trooping the Colour Parade.

The ceremony, which kicked off four days of events in honor of the queen’s historic 70 years on the British throne, served as a bit of a fashion show. Kate, for her part, was one of the many royals who turned heads, wearing a white Alexander McQueen coat dress, a white and navy hat with diamond sapphire jewels to accessorize.

Kate’s all-white ensemble complimented Her Majesty’s Angela Kelly powder blue coat and dress with pearl detailing. The duchess’ three children, Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, whom she shares with Prince William, all wore shades of blue to coordinate with their great-grandmother.

The photography lover topped off her sleek Trooping the Colour look with a subtle nod to her late mother-in-law, Diana. Kate wore the Princess of Wales’ diamond sapphire drop earrings, which matches the mother of three’s engagement ring that she shared with Diana.

The following day, Kate was joined by her husband, 39, at St Paul’s Cathedral for the Service of Thanksgiving on Friday, June 3. The duchess again turned heads with her wardrobe choice opting for a little color.

Kate donned a pale-yellow dress with a cinched waist by Emilia Wickstead with a matching Philip Treaty hat and gloves. Eagle-eyed fans later noticed that the royal accessorized the look with a pair of the queen’s earrings.

Us Weekly previously confirmed that the monarch would not attend the service after experiencing some discomfort at the Trooping the Colour. Her presence, however, was felt as Kate borrowed Elizabeth’s Bahrain Pearl Drop sparklers.

The queen’s granddaughter-in-law is no stranger to paying homage to her royal predecessors, often looking to Elizabeth for guidance on her wardrobe. “Many of the things that we see the Duchess of Cambridge doing today are things that she’s learned from the queen,” royal expert Bethan Holt exclusively told Us in April.

“A lot of Kate’s love of skirts came from the queen,” the Queen: 70 Years of Majestic Style author said, noting that Her Majesty is “famously” known for not being “keen on women wearing trousers so much.”

Scroll down for all of the duchess’ Platinum Jubilee looks in one place: