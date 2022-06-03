A touching tribute! Duchess Kate made sure Queen Elizabeth II‘s presence was felt at the British monarch’s Service of Thanksgiving during her Platinum Jubilee.

After it was revealed that Her Majesty, 96, would not be attending the service due to discomfort she experienced at Trooping the Colour on Thursday, June 2, the Duchess of Cambridge, 40, arrived at St. Paul’s Cathedral on Friday, June 3, in jewels belonging to the queen. Kate was a radiant sight, wearing Elizabeth’s Bahrain Pearl Drop sparklers. She complimented the earrings with a yellow dress by Emilia Wickstead. The number featured a crisscross design at the bodice and was styled with a Philip Treaty hat and nude pumps.

This wouldn’t be the first time Kate has borrowed from the queen. During her and Prince William‘s tour of the Caribbean in March, the Hold Still author wore the Royal Family Order of Queen Elizabeth. Kate also borrowed the queen’s earrings and bracelet for the occasion. In addition to jewels, Kate’s wardrobe has been heavily influenced by the queen as she’s become known to sport vibrant colors like pink, yellow and blue — just like Her Majesty.

Kate also regularly honors Princess Diana with her fashion, which is something the late royal wanted. Before her death, she wrote a “letter of wishes” that stated how she wanted her jewelry to be dispersed: “I would like you to allocate all my jewelry to the share to be held by my sons, so that their wives may, in due course, have it or use it. I leave the exact division of the jewelry to your discretion.”

At Trooping the Colour, Kate sported Diana’s double-drop diamond sapphire earrings. Diana famously wore the earrings and a matching layered necklace during a visit to Canada in 1991 and again to the 1996 Met Gala.

The queen’s Platinum Jubilee will continue through Sunday, June 5. “The bank holiday will provide an opportunity for communities and people throughout the United Kingdom to come together to celebrate the historic milestone,” the palace said in a statement on January 10.

Though she fell ill, the monarch appeared in high spirits at Trooping the Colour. She flashed wide smiles and mingled with her great-grandchildren on the balcony of Buckingham Palace as she watched the parade and flypast. For the occasion, Her Majesty looked dainty in pale blue outfit by Angela Kelly and a hat, which she coordinated with a brooch and pearl necklace.

