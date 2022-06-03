A family affair. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made their first official appearance at Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee during a service of Thanksgiving at St. Paul’s Cathedral.

Us Weekly confirmed on Thursday, June 2, that the 96-year-old monarch, who is celebrating a historic 70 years on the throne, would skip the service after experiencing discomfort at Trooping the Colour. Harry, 37, Meghan, 40, were photographed holding hands at the Friday, June 3, outing. The Bench author donned a white dress and matching hat while her husband opted for a traditional suit.

The event was not open to the public and included Bible readings, anthems, prayers and congregational hymns to express thanks and mark the monarch’s 70 years of service to the people of the United Kingdom, the Realms and the Commonwealth.

Other royal family members in attendance included Prince William, Duchess Kate, Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Alessandro Mapelli Mozzi.

The Trooping the Colour, which takes place during the Horse Guards Parade, kicked off the week’s festivities a day prior, where the traditional march, gun salute and flyover occurred as the queen bore witness. Over 1,500 beacons (or torches) were be lit across the U.K. in honor of the monarch that same day.

Later this week, the Jubilee festivities will continue with events such as the Platinum Party — where Sir Elton John and Sir Rod Stewart are said to be attending — as well as the Epsom Downs Derby, and Big Jubilee Lunch before the Platinum Jubilee Pageant wraps up festivities on Sunday, June 5.

Queen Elizabeth II is the first British ruler to ever celebrate a Platinum Jubilee and is already the country’s longest-serving monarch, surpassing her great-great-grandmother Queen Victoria in 2015.

Last month, it was announced that the Duke of Sussex and the Suits alum — who stepped down from their duties as senior royals in January 2020 and moved to California three months later — would not stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace with the queen and other royals during the opening day festivities, which are held to honor the monarch’s birthday.

“After careful consideration, the Queen has decided that this year’s traditional Trooping the Colour balcony appearance on Thursday 2nd of June will be limited to Her Majesty and those members of the Royal Family who are currently undertaking official public duties on behalf of the Queen,” a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said in a statement on Friday, May 6.

While it wasn’t initially clear whether Harry and his wife would travel to the U.K. for the Jubilee, a rep for the couple confirmed that they would attend with son Archie, 3, and daughter Lili, 11 months.

“Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are excited and honoured to attend The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations this June with their children,” a spokesperson for the couple told Us Weekly earlier this month.

Archie has not returned to the U.K. since his parents attended their final event as senior working royals in March 2020, while little sister Lili has never been. The BetterUp CIO and Meghan, however, made a stop in England last month on their way to the Invictus Games in the Netherlands.

The occasion marked the first time the duke had returned since last June, when he visited to unveil a statue of his late mother, Princess Diana, with his brother, Prince William.

“It was great to see her,” Harry told BBC One reporters following his visit with the queen, adding that she sent “plenty of messages” to the competitors at the Invictus Games.

Scroll below to see more photos from Harry and Meghan’s first U.K. appearance since stepping down as senior royals: