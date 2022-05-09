Girl Dad Prince Harry Wears T Shirt Honoring Baby Lili

Proud of his little girl. Prince Harry wore a shirt that declared his love for daughter Lilibet in a new video to promote his nonprofit.

The Duke of Sussex, 37, wore a grey t-shirt that says “Girl Dad” in large block letters on his chest in the comedy skit, which was released Monday, May 9. He sported dark sweatpants and a brown baseball cap and accessorized with his wedding band, a beaded bracelet and Air Pods. The dad duds are part of his costume for a sketch promoting Travalyst.

The proud dad — who shares Lilibet, 11 months, and Archie, 2, with wife Meghan Markle — founded The Travalyst Coalition in 2019, which helps travelers make more environmentally friendly choices. The sketch showed Harry on a run when he is suddenly approached by two Aotearoa New Zealand Trip Raters, played by Our Flag Means Death stars Rhys Darby and Dave Fane, who reveal just how the prince affected the environment on his last trip to their home country.

The men allege that the Invictus Games founder dropped a lollipop wrapper during his royal tour in 2018 — his first overseas engagement with the Duchess of Sussex, 40. He denies the accusations of dropping the litter on the windy day, though Darby suggests the duke was just confused.

“I don’t think it was confusing. It was incredible. We had an amazing time in New Zealand. It’s beautiful,” Harry says.

Darby alleges that the duke stayed at a “motor lodge,” where he was given 13 towels but opted to use just one throughout his stay. The Archewell founder isn’t so sure that happened. The agent also addresses Harry’s purchase of local honey and his teeth-brushing habits before he explains why he is going over all of this.

“You know how people rate the places they visit?” Darby’s character explains. “Well, imagine if those destinations rated you back.”

Suddenly Fane’s agent interrupts to reveal that he’s the one who is supposed to be evaluating the England native. “You’ve got Harry Styley,” he says, seemingly mispronouncing Harry Styles. “I’ve got stylish Harry.”

Though the bumbling agents leave Harry ready to run away, he says the pair have sparked an idea. The military veteran has launched Travalyst, which tells users how a vacation may have affected businesses, communities and the planet. The goal is to make traveling the globe more sustainable.

New Zealand is one of many places the duke and duchess traveled to before becoming parents, and they even allegedly considered moving there. New Zealand’s former governor-general Patsy Reddy said that Meghan and Harry discussed what it’d be like to raise their family in the small country off the coast of Australia during their 2018 trip.

“I remember they’d just been down to the Abel Tasman national park when we sat down and had a drink, and they said that they could imagine living in a place like this and wondered whether we thought it would be theoretically possible. Even possible for them to have a place in New Zealand,” Reddy told The Associated Press in August 2021 after the couple stepped down from royal duties and relocated to Montecito, California.

She continued, “Of course, we said sure. It would be fine. There are lots of opportunities to live in New Zealand, but that would be something that they’d have to explore. They were looking at how they might raise their family. And, obviously, they’ve made some decisions since.”

