Kate Middleton may be considered one of the most fashionable women in the world, but that doesn’t mean the Duchess of Cambridge isn’t open to evolving her look. As she and husband Prince William prepare to assume the roles of king and queen, sources tell this week’s issue of Us Weekly that the mom-of-three is the midst of a sartorial transformation.

“Kate has also been focused on her own image in recent months and going through somewhat of a style overhaul recently,” the source says. “She wants to be more fashion-forward, wearing less everyday brands and more designer.”

While Duchess Kate has always mixed bespoke and high-fashion items into her timeless and expertly tailored wardrobe of classic coats, simple sheath dresses and sensible separates, she is now making an even greater effort to incorporate designer pieces.

“She’s quietly working with a handful of different design houses on outfits for the months ahead,” the source tells Us.

See Kate Middleton’s Most Stunning Fashion Moments of All Time

While she’s rarely (if ever) had a true fashion misstep, there has been a subtle yet perceptible change in the Duchess’ outfits since returning from her maternity leave last summer after the Prince Louis.

Seemingly taking cues from her new sister-in-law Meghan Markle’s trendier taste, she’s recently stepped out in perfectly polished outfits that have fresh, modern elements (think: pants instead of dresses, purses in place of clutches, chunky headbands over fascinators).

Proof Meghan Markle Is Taking Style Cues From Kate Middleton With Her Monochromatic Outfits: Pics

Exhibit A: Duchess Kate’s boss lady-chic look while paying a visit to a London nursery school in March. She paired wide-leg Jigsaw trousers and a lilac Gucci pussy bow blouse with black pumps and a pastel Apsinal top-handle bag for the occasion. And there’s more where that came from.

All About the Diamond Consort Crown Kate Middleton Will Wear When She Becomes Queen

During surprise two-day trip to Northern Ireland in February, the mom-of-three attended a nighttime affair in a slinky, shimmering mint green Missoni mididress that had all kinds of ice queen vibes. The following day, she appeared at an arts center in a Cinderella blue Mulberry topper with cool cape-like sleeves that served as a small but high-fashion upgrade to her usual fitted coat dresses.

As Will and Kate continue to transition their royal roles and responsibilities, you better believe we’ll be paying close attention to the Duchess’ designer duds.

For more details on how Kate is preparing to become queen, pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now!

For all the inside details on the biggest celebrity stories and scoop this week, subscribe to our new podcast "Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood" below!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!