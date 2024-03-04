Your account
Stylish

No, That Wasn’t Kate Moss on the Marine Serre Runway — It Was Her Doppelganger Denise Ohnona 

By
Kate Moss Lookalike
Denise Ohnona and Kate Moss Getty Images

Guests at the Marine Serre show in Paris Fashion Week were shocked to see a somewhat familiar face on the catwalk. 

“Is that Kate Moss?” many fans wrote via social media during the Monday, March 4, event as a woman that resembled the iconic supermodel rocked the runway. Turns out, the person in question was Moss’ famous doppelgänger, Denise Ohnona — and their resemblance is uncanny. Ohnona donned heavy eyeliner and wavy blonde hair that framed her sharp jawline as Moss, now 50, did throughout her decades-long career. 

After much speculation, Ohnona confirmed it was her by sharing behind-the-scenes moments from the show via Instagram.

Of course, this wouldn’t be the first time Ohnona had fans doing a double take. She frequently cosplays as Moss, recreating some of her interviews and viral moments via her Instagram under the handle @iamnotkatemoss. She has nearly 70,000 followers and has dubbed herself the world’s “No. 1 Kate Moss Lookalike.” 

Kate Moss Lookalike
Denise Ohnona Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

While seeing Moss on a catwalk is rare these days — she retired in 2004, save for some surprise gigs every now and then — she has been in the front row for a number of fall/winter 2024-2025 shows.

Who Is the Most Stylish Female Star of All Time?

She wore a black fur coat as a dress with sheer tights at the Saint Laurent preview on Wednesday, February 27, and bundled up in a double-breasted jacket and leather boots at the Bottega Veneta presentation during Milan Fashion Week on February 24.

Her daughter, Lila Moss, meanwhile, was a must-see in the Stella McCartney show in a mop-like dress on Monday, and she also strutted her stuff for Vivienne Westwood on Saturday, March 2. 

Kate Moss Lookalike
Kate Moss Pierre Vauthey/Sygma/Sygma via Getty Images

Moss recently opened up about her daughter (whom she shares with ex Jefferson Hack) following in her footsteps, telling British Vogue in a November 2023 interview, “She’s flown the nest now, and got her own place in downtown New York, but she’s still so young in my mind.”

Kate Moss

Related: See Kate Moss’ All-Time Best Fashion Looks That Prove Great Style Knows No Age

“Watching her establish her career as a model takes me right back to the ’90s when I was just starting out, but I know that things will be different for her. She understands she can say no, for one thing, which I never did, and she has the right people around her – I’ve made sure of that,” she added.

1251228464kate_moss_290x206

Kate Moss

