Guests at the Marine Serre show in Paris Fashion Week were shocked to see a somewhat familiar face on the catwalk.

“Is that Kate Moss?” many fans wrote via social media during the Monday, March 4, event as a woman that resembled the iconic supermodel rocked the runway. Turns out, the person in question was Moss’ famous doppelgänger, Denise Ohnona — and their resemblance is uncanny. Ohnona donned heavy eyeliner and wavy blonde hair that framed her sharp jawline as Moss, now 50, did throughout her decades-long career.

After much speculation, Ohnona confirmed it was her by sharing behind-the-scenes moments from the show via Instagram.

Of course, this wouldn’t be the first time Ohnona had fans doing a double take. She frequently cosplays as Moss, recreating some of her interviews and viral moments via her Instagram under the handle @iamnotkatemoss. She has nearly 70,000 followers and has dubbed herself the world’s “No. 1 Kate Moss Lookalike.”

While seeing Moss on a catwalk is rare these days — she retired in 2004, save for some surprise gigs every now and then — she has been in the front row for a number of fall/winter 2024-2025 shows.

She wore a black fur coat as a dress with sheer tights at the Saint Laurent preview on Wednesday, February 27, and bundled up in a double-breasted jacket and leather boots at the Bottega Veneta presentation during Milan Fashion Week on February 24.

Her daughter, Lila Moss, meanwhile, was a must-see in the Stella McCartney show in a mop-like dress on Monday, and she also strutted her stuff for Vivienne Westwood on Saturday, March 2.

Moss recently opened up about her daughter (whom she shares with ex Jefferson Hack) following in her footsteps, telling British Vogue in a November 2023 interview, “She’s flown the nest now, and got her own place in downtown New York, but she’s still so young in my mind.”

“Watching her establish her career as a model takes me right back to the ’90s when I was just starting out, but I know that things will be different for her. She understands she can say no, for one thing, which I never did, and she has the right people around her – I’ve made sure of that,” she added.