Who says mops can’t be fashionable?

Lila Moss hit the Stella McCartney runway on Monday, March 4, in a bright blue mini dress that featured mop-like loop detailing throughout. The 21-year-old model teamed the unique number with a pair of white closed-toe pumps. She wore her hair tucked into the dress and sported minimal makeup.

Notably, Lila’s arms remained hidden as she strutted down the runway, which leaves Us to assume that the dress didn’t include any armholes.

Lila, who is the daughter of the one and only Kate Moss, has been booked and busy this runway season. Before her appearance on the Stella McCartney runway, she also walked for Vivienne West on Saturday, March 2, where she wore a hooded blue long sleeve dress with platform brown boots and oversized white and gold earrings.

Related: See Kate Moss' All-Time Best Fashion Looks Kate Moss is an OG style queen. And while the catwalk queen is known for some pretty iconic runway appearances, she’s also become a style star IRL with her cool-girl vibe. From consistently proving that leopard-print should be treated as a neutral to making wellies a non-negotiable part of the music festival uniform, the British beauty’s […]

She has also attended numerous Paris Fashion Week events, including a dinner hosted by Frame on Sunday, March 3, where she wore a sleek black leather belted trench coat, wide leg trousers and a matching black purse.

In December 2023, Lila and Kate, 50, graced the cover of British Vogue. In the issue, the mother-daughter duo penned heartfelt notes about each other.

“She’s flown the nest now, and got her own place in downtown New York, but she’s still so young in my mind,” Kate said of Lila. “Watching her establishing her career as a model takes me right back to the ’90s when I was just starting out, but I know that things will be different for her. She understands she can say no, for one thing, which I never did, and she has the right people around her – I’ve made sure of that.”

Related: Heidi, Naomi and More '90s Supermodels Slay On the Runway: Then and Now Pics Ah, the ‘90s! The iconic decade transports Us back to bold lip liner, big hair, pencil-thin eyebrows and endless amounts of lip gloss. But it also reminds us of some of the greatest-ever moments in fashion — particularly because it’s when the term “supermodel” was born into existence. Before Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner, there […]

As for how Lila believes she differs from her supermodel mom?

Who Is the Most Stylish Female Star of All Time?

“She’s more carefree where I’m more organized,” Lila told British Vogue. “She’s intuitive, I’m disciplined. I know what I’m doing on a Wednesday afternoon a month from now, whereas she has a more … lax approach to timekeeping. It’s a good balance. Even now that I’m based in New York, we still FaceTime every day.”