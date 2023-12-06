Your account
Lila Moss Pays Homage to Mom Kate Moss’ Iconic Sheer Slip Dress at Fashion Awards in London

By
Lila Moss just paid a stylish tribute to her mom, Kate Moss.

Fashion fans did a double take when Lila, 21, attended the Fashion Awards in London on Monday, December 4, in a metallic sheer slip dress that looks strikingly similar to one Kate, 49, wore in 1993.

The dress that Lila wore was a see-through floor-length gown featuring thin shoulder straps and cut-outs that exposed her sides and back. It featured a bralette top with delicate pleat detailing. Lila opted for a pair of black underwear to wear beneath the transparent dress. She topped the look off with a pair of black heels and silver earrings.

The model wore her straight blonde hair up in a chic bun with face-framing pieces, and kept her makeup simple and natural with a touch of black eyeliner and long lashes.

Kate Moss

At an Elite Model Agency party in London in September 1993, Kate, now 49, posed for photographers in a similar metallic sheer floor-length dress. She also wore a pair of distinct black underwear underneath the barely-there frock. Kate smiled for photographers while wearing no makeup at the glitzy event and her hair swept up in a casual bun.

The now iconic images of Kate wearing the see-through dress — which was designed by Liza Bruce — are easily recognized today by fashion fans around the globe.

The similarities between the two dresses are no coincidence. Lila enlisted the help of Albanian fashion designer Nensi Dojaka to create a modern-day rendition of the famous outfit.

“I love to feel elegant, chic and sexy, and Nensi’s designs are the perfect balance of all of these vibes, so I’m feeling confident,” Lila told Vogue before the event. “It’s crossed at the back and has symmetrical sheer cut-outs on the sides that gives the illusion of a low, open back – in some ways, it reminds me of armor.”

Lila added that her mom’s dress wasn’t the only thing she drew inspiration from. “For the hair, I wanted something effortless – I found a reference on Pinterest of my mum with a wispy bun for a Donna Karan show in 1993,” she revealed.

Dojaka, 28, also opened up to Vogue about his thoughts behind the one-of-a-kind design.

“The inspiration for this look came from the iconic Liza Bruce sheer slip dress worn by Kate in 1993,” he told the publication. “Lila is the perfect example of a young woman unafraid to set her own rules – her confidence makes her embrace her sensuality, and she’s the ideal fit for the Nensi Dojaka woman who’s owning her femininity.”

Kate Moss

Lila Moss

