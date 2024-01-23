Charlotte Tilbury has some breaking beauty news.
The cosmetics company is expanding its beloved Hollywood franchise with a line of pink and red lipsticks. Charlotte Tilbury announced the special release on Tuesday, January 23, with a campaign featuring Kate Moss, Jourdan Dunn and Michaela Jaé Rodriguez.
In the ad, Moss, 50, Dunn, 33, and Rodriguez, 33, channeled Old Hollywood glamour in red and pink dresses, which perfectly complemented their flirty pouts.
“We always have so much fun dressing up on set and this campaign took it to the next level,” Moss exclusively told Us Weekly. “We really embodied the Hollywood icons of the past and present.” (Rodriguez became Charlotte Tilbury’s first transgender and American muse in February 2023. “Amazing… it felt fabulous … splendiferously divine — if you know what that means,” Rodriguez gushed to Us at the time.)
In one shot, Moss dazzled in a strapless fuchsia dress equipped with a cascading train. She accessorized with a sparkly collar necklace and donned the lip shade Hollywood Vixen — a “nuanced, bright red.”
Coming off the heels of Charlotte Tilbury’s viral Hollywood Flawless Filter and Beauty Light Wands, the new collection of Hollywood Beauty Icon Lipsticks feature satin and matte shades. The satin Hollywood Pinks are “enriched with light-diffusing lip filter effect pink pigments” that “instantly make your lips look fuller and wider,” the brand said in a statement. The matte reds are “infused with Hollywood 3D-effect red pigments that define the contours of your lips.”
In addition to Hollywood Vixen, the red capsule features the hues Cinematic Red, Fame Flame, Pizzazz and Mark of a Kiss — ranging from “cherry red” to a “show-stopping blue-red,” per Charlotte Tilbury.
The pink drop includes a 90s-inspired rose pink named Icon Baby as well as Candy Chic, Red Carpet Pink and Rose to Fame.
The lipsticks are currently available for $35 at charlottetilbury.com.