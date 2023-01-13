Something’s not right! Kate Winslet left fans with more questions than answers when she appeared on a new Titanic poster with two different hairstyles.

Ahead of the beloved film’s re-release next month, 20th Century Studios released an updated banner on Tuesday, January 10, that showed Winslet’s Rose sharing an embrace with Leonardo’s Jack. In addition to the intimate pose, Rose was seen rocking a curly updo and loose waves. While the protagonist did sport both styles during the movie, viewers were confused as to why Winslet, 47, donned the two coiffures in the photo.

“I guess Kate couldn’t decide if she wanted her hair up or down that day,” one Instagram user commented underneath the post. Another asked: “Why does Rose have two different hairstyles?” A third wrote, “Can someone explain what’s going on with Rose’s hair?”

Other lovers of the film tried to explain the look. “This photo must have been taken from the behind the scene [sic] where Rose tries to kill herself and her hair is a mess.” A second person added, “There’s a deleted scene before the suicide attempt and she looses her hair while throwing stuff around. She’s wearing the same dress and looking down, while Jack holds on to her and saves her.”

For makeup, the Avatar: The Way of Water actress sported a soft glam on the poster, which included delicate mascara and a radiant contour and highlight.

Winslet’s Rose dazzled on the flier in a maroon-colored dress. The frock featured lace details and was covered in dainty burgundy and black beading. She added more sparkle to the ensemble with dangling diamond earrings.

In a December 2022 interview with Good Morning America, the Black Beauty actress was asked if she’ll rewatch Titanic on its anniversary. “I probably will,” she said after confessing that she doesn’t enjoy seeing herself on the big screen.

The Dressmaker star continued to gush about the blockbuster: “It’s amazing and incredible to have been part of something that, you know, is so steeped in nostalgia for people and still resonates with people in the way that it does.” Winslet continued, “It’s a huge, huge honor that people still love something that I was a part of all those years ago.”

Titanic will return to the theaters for a limited time to celebrate the motion picture’s 25th anniversary on February 10. Fans will be able to enjoy it in 4K and 3D.