Katie Maloney Did Her Own Glam for the Vanderpump Rules Reunion

Katie Maloney Did Her Own Hair and Makeup for the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 11 Reunion

By
Nicole Weingart/Bravo

Katie Maloney doesn’t need a glam squad, she’s a makeup pro in her own right.

Maloney, 37, revealed that she did her own hair and makeup for the season 11 reunion of Vanderpump Rules, which kicked off on Tuesday, May 14. She gushed over her work via Instagram on Wednesday, May 15, in response to a meme of her from the Bravo special.

In the snap, Maloney side-eyed someone out of frame while rocking a silver Retrofêtegown featuring a halter top, a cutout over her chest, a cinched-in bodice and a floor-length skirt. “We 100% should be afraid of her,” the meme read. Maloney reposted, noting, “And I did my own hair and make up 💁🏻‍♀️. Lol.. 😈.”

The base of Maloney’s makeup featured foundation, a warm contour and rosy cheeks. She completed her glam with shimmery eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, filled-in eyebrows, long lashes and glossy lips.

See the Vanderpump Rules Season 11 Reunion Looks 020

Maloney parted her hair — which falls just below her ears — to the side and flipped her ends upward.

Ahead of the reality show’s reunion, Maloney told Bravo she wanted to look like “hot fire.”

Maloney wasn’t the only one to slay at the taping.

Griffen Nagel/Bravo

Ariana Madix rocked a sheer bodysuit and skirt from LaQuan Smith featuring a halter top, long sleeves and a flowy skirt. She teamed her navy blue ensemble with soft makeup and styled her blonde hair in an updo.

Lala Kent, for her part, opted for a strapless lavender gown from Oscar de la Renta, equipped with a strapless sweetheart neckline, a see-through waist and a slit skirt. She matched her look with long lilac nails and soft curls.

VPR Season 11 Reunion Part 1 Revs Tom Sandoval Slams Grooming Claims George Floyd Comments and More

Scheana Shay looked like a goddess in a one-shoulder gold gown from Minna. The frock featured diagonal cutouts across her chest, a thigh-high slit and a delicate train. She elevated the design with clear heels and curly updo.

Part one of the Vanderpump Rules reunion aired on Tuesday, May 14, on Bravo.

In this article

Katie Maloney Bio

Katie Maloney
VANDERPUMP RULES Bio 538

Vanderpump Rules

