Katie Maloney’s New Wedding Ring Features the Sweetest Hidden Detail

Vanderpump Rules’ Tom Schwartz easily made reality TV history when he gifted Katie Maloney a 15-carat custom engagement ring to say “I Do” to one another … for the second time!

On an episode of the beloved Bravo show which aired Tuesday, April 14, viewers watched the couple tie the knot in Las Vegas, officiated by friends Stassi Schroder and Tom Sandoval.

The couple got married for the first time at the Twenty Mile House in California in August 2016. As it turned out, the Sur employees weren’t legally married due to a hiccup with their paperwork.

So four years later, in July 2019, they said “I Do” again at Caesar’s Palace. Schwartz presented his now-wife with the new ring at the ceremony.

The ring was designed by the celeb-loved jeweler, Kyle Chan. He shared an up-close look at the ring and in the accompanying caption, he wrote: “Here’s a close look of @musickillskate whopping 15 carats heart-shaped tanzanite ring in 14-carat rose gold from @twschwa It was my greatest joy to create this ring with both of them. I love you guys very much. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️💎💎💎💎💎💎❤️❤️❤️❤️💎💎💎 #vanderpumprules #pumprules.”

The stunner even has an adorable hidden detail. The words “All my heart. Love, Bubba,” is engraved inside of the band in script.

Schwartz took to his Instagram Story to share some more info about the ring with his 912k Instagram followers. “Shout out to my dear friend @kylechandesign for helping me set this awesome heart-shaped Tanzanite stone,” he wrote. “We found it in Tucson at the gem convention.”

The jeweler told Page Six that the new bauble “could easily retail for $35,000 for the stone alone.”

Maloney also returned the favor and presented Schwartz with a new rose gold wedding band.

The celebrity jewelry designer designed Maloney’s engagement ring from 2015, as well. Vanderpump Rules fans will likely never forget Schwartz’s epic surprise proposal at Pearl’s Rooftop on Sunset Blvd. in Los Angeles.

