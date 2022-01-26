Back to basics! After more than a year of wearing extensions, Katie Thurston is switching up her style — big time. The 31-year-old Bachelorette alum didn’t just take out her clip-ins for a more natural look, she decided to get a massive chop.

“Today is the day that I get my haircut,” she said in a Wednesday, January 26, Instagram Story, noting “how little” her bun is without her extensions in. “I’m going to take a break from extensions. I’ve had them for the past year and I’m just ready to have some short hair, so we’ll see how this goes.”

Fast forward through a salon session with hairstylist Jules Baker, who works at Style Lounge in San Diego, and Thurston was ready to debut her chin-length bob.

“A quick car selfie after this amazing cut by @jules_baker. While I loved having a natural long look created by @colorbyally, I knew I was ready for something new in 2022,” she captioned her Instagram post.

Her followers quickly took to the comments section to obsess over the bank marketing manager’s new look. “OH MY GOD I LOOOOOOVE IT. You’re stunning no matter the hairstyle,” a fan wrote, while another said, “Omgggggggggg! I’m obsessed!” Someone else chimed in, “I love it! You look beautiful.”

While the new cut is getting 10s across the board, Thurston did have to deal with some hair haters during her time as the Bachelorette. That said, she wasted no time putting people in their place.

“All right, I’m creating a new rule for myself,” she said via Instagram Stories in June 2021, shorty after her season premiered. “Anyone who wants to message me about my part, or my fashion or lack thereof, I’m just gonna block you.”

She continued: “I mean, I know a lot of you guys don’t have any hate about it. They’re just giving me friendly suggestions, but when you get them every day, it’s just like, god damn.”

The following month, she took to Twitter to poke fun at her beauty and fashion game for the season. “Skinny jeans and side part,” she wrote, referencing her millennial-centric look for the night’s episode. “Come for me Get Z. #TheBachelorette.” Fans wasted no time responding to her tweet, many calling the reality star “chuegy” and advising her to at least “cuff your jeans.”