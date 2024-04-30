Your account
Katy Perry Calls Out Fans Who Have ‘Strong Feelings’ About Her New Layered Bob

By
Katy Perry Unveils Haircut, Hits Back at Fans Who Had a Lot to Say About New Look
Katy Perry.Monica Schipper/Getty Images; Courtesy of Katy Perry/Instagram

Katy Perry is aware of the shade being thrown at her new look.

Perry, 39, unveiled a layered bob via Instagram on Monday, April 29, before showing off the ‘do again on American Idol. In the social media clip, celebrity hairstylist Jesus Guerrero — who has worked with Kylie Jenner, Jennifer Lopez and Rosalía — is seen giving Perry a spiky chop that featured strands poking out in contrasting directions. 

“Thoughts, comments, concerns?” Perry captioned the post, prompting honest reactions from fans. “Someone needs to keep the scissors away from your head,” one social media user wrote as a second fan added, “Don’t get carried away girl.” 

While some fans disagreed with the naysayers, calling the makeover “HOT,” Perry shared a follow-up post to address the negative comments.

“Slide 4 for all you KatyRats,” Perry captioned a carousel of images of the hair transformation, directing fans to a video of her saying, “You guys had a lot of strong feelings about my haircut. Let’s save that energy for KP6 because this is just a wig.” 

Perry began teasing her next era of music — which she dubbed KP6 — earlier this month. 

At the 10th annual Breakthrough Prize ceremony in Los Angeles on April 13, Perry teamed her black statuesque Coperni gown with a clear glass bag that only contained a white piece of paper that read, “KP6: Top Secret.” 

The project will be her sixth full-length album. She dropped her last record, Smile, in August 2020. Her discography also includes Witness (2017), PRISM (2013), Teenage Dream (2010) and One of the Boys (2008). 

Perry opened up about her desire to get back in the studio in February when announcing plans to leave American Idol. The series is currently in its 22nd season and Perry’s seventh as a judge. 

“I love this show so much, but I want to go see the world and maybe bring new music,” she said during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. “I think this will probably be my last show. I love Idol so much. It connected me with the heart of America, but I feel like I need to go out and feel that pulse to my own beat.” 

