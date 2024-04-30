Katy Perry is aware of the shade being thrown at her new look.

Perry, 39, unveiled a layered bob via Instagram on Monday, April 29, before showing off the ‘do again on American Idol. In the social media clip, celebrity hairstylist Jesus Guerrero — who has worked with Kylie Jenner, Jennifer Lopez and Rosalía — is seen giving Perry a spiky chop that featured strands poking out in contrasting directions.

“Thoughts, comments, concerns?” Perry captioned the post, prompting honest reactions from fans. “Someone needs to keep the scissors away from your head,” one social media user wrote as a second fan added, “Don’t get carried away girl.”

While some fans disagreed with the naysayers, calling the makeover “HOT,” Perry shared a follow-up post to address the negative comments.

“Slide 4 for all you KatyRats,” Perry captioned a carousel of images of the hair transformation, directing fans to a video of her saying, “You guys had a lot of strong feelings about my haircut. Let’s save that energy for KP6 because this is just a wig.”

Perry began teasing her next era of music — which she dubbed KP6 — earlier this month.

At the 10th annual Breakthrough Prize ceremony in Los Angeles on April 13, Perry teamed her black statuesque Coperni gown with a clear glass bag that only contained a white piece of paper that read, “KP6: Top Secret.”

Related: The Best Celebrity Haircuts, Colors, Extensions and More New Styles of 2024 Celebrities are shaking up 2024 with hair makeovers. From cuts to colors and extensions, fan-favorite stars are providing Us with major beauty inspiration on the red carpet and beyond. Jennifer Aniston proved that layers are always a good idea when she graced the Golden Globes red carpet on January 7 with a subtle chop. Her […]

The project will be her sixth full-length album. She dropped her last record, Smile, in August 2020. Her discography also includes Witness (2017), PRISM (2013), Teenage Dream (2010) and One of the Boys (2008).

Perry opened up about her desire to get back in the studio in February when announcing plans to leave American Idol. The series is currently in its 22nd season and Perry’s seventh as a judge.

Related: Style File: This Week in Looks A new year brings new red carpet moments. Hollywood’s leading ladies have been serving up major style inspiration while at award shows, parties, film premieres and more. We’re seeing little black dresses, glittering gowns and cutout frocks galore — all teamed with great glam, unforgettable hair and fabulous footwear. Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. […]

“I love this show so much, but I want to go see the world and maybe bring new music,” she said during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. “I think this will probably be my last show. I love Idol so much. It connected me with the heart of America, but I feel like I need to go out and feel that pulse to my own beat.”