Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom stepped out in all black for a red carpet date night at the Breakthrough Prize Ceremony on Saturday, April 13.

Perry, 39, and Bloom, 47, were photographed on the red carpet at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles while heading into the 10th annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony. An eyewitness tells Us Weekly that the couple held hands for the entirety of the carpet and chatted with Edward Norton and his wife, Shauna Robertson.

Perry stunned in a chic black off-the-shoulder dress with a sculpted bodice and a bell skirt, which she paired with a small, metallic bag and black shoes. Bloom’s ensemble complemented hers with a classic black tuxedo and a white shirt underneath.

The Breakthrough Prize is the world’s biggest prize in science, according to the organization’s website, and recognizes the top scientists in the world who are working in the fundamental sciences. The awards ceremony served as Bloom and Perry’s first red carpet together in some time after the Pirates of the Caribbean actor attended the Golden Globes solo in January.

While Perry was not by his side at the 81st annual Golden Globes, which he attended as a presenter, that doesn’t mean she wasn’t cheering from the sidelines. “OMG #ORLANDOBLOOM LOOKING INSANELY HANDSOME AT THE #GOLDENGLOBES,” Perry, wrote via X (formerly Twitter) on January 7. “HAPPY ANNIVERSARY MY LOVE ❤️.”

“We’re in two very different pools,” Bloom said of his and Perry’s careers during an interview with Flaunt Magazine in February. “Her pool is not a pool that I necessarily understand, and I think my pool is not a pool that she necessarily understands.” He added, “We definitely battle with our emotions and creativity, [but] I think we’re both aware of how blessed we are to have uniquely connected in the way that we did at the time that we did, and there’s definitely never a dull moment.”

Perry and Bloom first met in 2016 and dated briefly before breaking things off one year later. However, they rekindled their romance in February 2018 and were engaged by Valentine’s Day the following year.

While the couple has had to push back their nuptials twice since their engagement — once due to issues with the location, and again due to the coronavirus pandemic — that didn’t stop them from starting their family. Perry and Bloom welcomed daughter Daisy Dove, 3, in August 2020. (Bloom also shares son Flynn, 13, with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.)

“[Orlando] is the kindest soul. He is the kindest man I’ve ever met,” the pop star said of Bloom in September 2019 on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “He shows up and he’s such an encouragement spiritually, emotionally and physically. I do not care to work out and he’s like, ‘Let’s go work out! Let’s go do hot yoga!’ That’s kind of our love language is all things spiritual and working out.”