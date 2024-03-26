Keke Palmer is getting real about breakouts.

Palmer, 30, exclusively gave Us Weekly an update on her skin after believing the cure to adult acne was her pregnancy with son Leo. Palmer gave birth to her first child in February 2023 with ex Darius Jackson.

“[When] I was pregnant with my son, my skin was never better,” Palmer told Us while promoting Chips Ahoy!’s new and improved cookie recipe and packaging — as well as a Malibu retreat, which can be won by one lucky cookie lover — on Friday, March 22. “Now, [my skin] is back to it’s old ways.”

Palmer joked to Us that she’s going to “get pregnant” again just to heal her skin.

In January 2023, Palmer gleefully announced that her skin was free of blemishes thanks to her baby in her belly. “There’s no more of the bumps. There’s no more of the raise. So I’m here to let y’all know that I found the secret,” she said as she pointed to her skin.

“I found the secret to clearing up my acne and guess what it is: You need to get knocked up.”

Prior to her pregnancy, Palmer frequently spoke out about her condition, revealing in August 2022 that she was “tired” of dealing with it.

“Good morning y’all, I was just thinking about the fact that plastic surgeons are amazing,” Palmer began. “They can give you a boob job, liposuction, tummy tucks, Brazilian butt lifts … they can even implant muscles, the list goes on, but they can’t figure out how to clear up somebody’s skin? Are you kidding me?”

Related: The Best Makeup Free Moments of 2024: Tia Mowry, Kylie Jenner, Rachel Zegler, Mo... Kylie Jenner, Tia Mowry and Rachel Zegler are just a handful of stars who look stunning with and without makeup. Jenner showed off her natural glow while soaking up the sun in a black bikini in February. The Kylie Cosmetics founder gazed into the camera, showing off her freckles and light brown eyes. She pushed […]

Of course, clear skin isn’t the only thing baby Leo gave Palmer. She told Us that she enjoys the gift of motherhood and is “fiercely” protective of her little one.

“I became fiercely protective, which I think is good and natural — but it’s like an overwhelming feeling to be that protective,” Palmer told Us. “It became primal for me to make sure that my son was in the best environment and that I felt that I could be my best self to make sure that I could show up for him. I made a lot of difficult choices and made a lot of important changes to my life that allowed that to be possible.”

She continued, “I don’t think I would’ve been that strong to do [that] without having my son in every aspect of my life, even the way that I deal with my career. It became so much easier to be like, ‘Yes’ or ’No,’ … I don’t know that I always have before.” (Palmer made headlines throughout late 2023 and early 2024 for her tumultuous relationship with Jackson, 29. She has a restraining order against him and has accused him of physical and verbal abuse.)

Related: Keke Palmer Through the Years: From Nickelodeon Star to Motherhood and Beyond Throughout her career, Keke Palmer has proven that the sky’s the limit — and she’s only getting started. Palmer began singing in the church choir at age 5 and after moving to Los Angeles she quickly found success with acting. She rose to fame after starring on her own Nickelodeon series, True Jackson, VP, from […]

As for Chips Ahoy!, Palmer said the upgrade has a taste fans will “love.”

“Better crunch, better taste and a really fabulous box. I’m really excited,” Palmer said. “I’m not into all sweets, but I’ve always been into cookies. I’m not just saying this. I’m saying the truth!”