Keke Palmer is giving blonde hair a try.

The 30-year-old actress unveiled a honey blonde mane at the 2023 BET Soul Train Awards on Sunday, November 19, in Los Angeles. Palmer’s sunkissed crown featured dark roots that fell into a caramel hue with chocolate undertones scattered throughout. The makeover is a drastic difference from Palmer’s signature jet black tresses.

Palmer’s new ‘do was complemented by warm glam that included a smokey cat eye, bronze cheeks and a glossy lined lip. She pulled her hair and makeup together with a little black dress that was equipped with a sculpted silhouette. She completed the outfit with pointed-toe black bumps and studded hoop earrings.

Palmer was all smiles on the red carpet, whipping her hair back and forth as cameras flashed.

Her night out comes after the end of her tumultuous relationship with ex Darius Jackson. On November 9, Palmer filed a restraining order against Jackson, accusing him of abusing her multiple times over the course of their two-year relationship, per the court documents reviewed by Us Weekly. She also requested sole custody of their 8-month-old son, Leodis.

Related: Lily James, Brad Pitt and More Celebrity Hair Transformations of 2023 New year, new ‘dos. Time and time again, celebrities have provided Us with major hair inspiration with their bold color changes, drastic chops and Rapunzel-like hair extensions — and 2023 is no different. Lily James proved a lob is always a good idea when she arrived at the 80th Golden Globe Awards on January 10 […]

Palmer went on to detail “many instances of violence” allegedly perpetrated by Jackson, including a November 5 incident which she claimed to have security footage of Jackson “trespass[ing] into my home without my knowledge or consent” and “threaten[ing]” her before “lunging for my neck, striking me, throwing me over the couch and stealing my phone.”

Elsewhere in the documents, Palmer noted that the pair’s relationship “finally ended for good” in early October “primarily due to the physical and emotional abuse inflicted” on her by Jackson.

One day after Palmer filed the request, a Los Angeles Superior Court judge approved the motion for a temporary restraining order. The court ordered Jackson to stay 100 yards away from both Palmer and their infant son until further notice. Jackson has yet to publicly comment on the allegations.

Related: Keke Palmer and Boyfriend Darius Jackson: A Timeline of Their Relationship Courtesy of Keke Palmer/Instagram Keke Palmer found love with Darius Jackson nearly two years before they welcomed their first child — but their romance fizzled out in 2023. “You’ve been a blessing from above,” Jackson gushed of the Nope star via his Instagram in August 2021. “Never would have expected summer 2021 to turn out the way it […]

Palmer and Jackson’s relationship status has been the subject of fan speculation for months after Jackson publicly commented on the clothing his then-girlfriend wore to an Usher concert. “It’s the outfit tho … you a mom,” he tweeted in July, referring to Palmer’s black bodysuit with a sheer black polka dot cover-up.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Last week, a source exclusively revealed to Us how Palmer is coping, sharing that “All of Keke’s friends have rallied around her.”

The insider added, “Keke has a great inner circle, and they’re all pitching in to make sure she feels supported during this transitional time.”