



Kelly Ripa recently admitted that she got some work done on possibly the weirdest feature.

During a Fashion Finder segment shared on the Live with Kelly and Ryan Instagram feed, the host explained the reason she got plastic surgery on her earlobes. She revealed that after years of wearing earrings that were too heavy, she has to get them fixed.

Celebs Who Admitted They Got Plastic Surgery: Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Ariel Winter, Courteney Cox, More

“I had gauges, like hanging gauges,” the 47-year-old said in the video. Motioning to her ear, she pointed to where the diamond stud sits. “These were my earholes that tore all the way through. So I had to go to a plastic surgeon.”

She continued, “There’s a piece of my earlobe that’s not there because he had to sew it together.”

Though she likes how the left one turned out, her right ear was much more difficult to recover. “[It] was just way worse,” she said. “The damage was worse.”

Kelly Ripa’s Best Halloween Costumes Ever!

But heavy earrings might not be the only reason for her earlobe issues. She also revealed that she pierced her own ears with a needle and an apple when she was younger Parent Trap-style.

“That’s why these are crooked,” she said. “Half of these are self-pierced.”

The talk show host isn’t the only A-lister who has gotten this done. Back in 2018, Kris Jenner went under the knife to have her earlobes reduced in an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Ripa has dealt with a lot of trolls in the past who have claimed that she’s gotten work done. However, she’s stood her ground.

Back in August of 2018, the blonde beauty posted a throwback photo to her Instagram feed featuring her and her husband, Mark Consuelos, in 1995 and 2009.

“Double #fbf 1995 vs 2009 before I discovered that I needed a stylist and had a GOOD side,” she wrote in the accompanying caption. One commenter then wrote, “And a new nose. Bless ur heart honey baby poor thing.”

The Hope and Faith star clapped back. “I’m gonna tell you right now. No nose job, and no veneers,” she wrote. “I wouldn’t be sleeping in a retainer every night if I had. You guys do know how to make a girl feel special.”