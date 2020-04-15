Kelly Ripa Wears 18-Year-Old Daughter’s Clothes on TV

Like mother, like daughter! Kelly Ripa’s officially started wearing her 18-year-old Lola Consuelos’ clothes during the coronavirus outbreak to keep things interesting.

See How the Stars Do At-Home Style During the Coronavirus Outbreak

During an episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan on Tuesday, April 14, the host got open and honest about her quarantine wardrobe. “I’m now in my daughter’s clothes,” Ripa told viewers during the virtual episode. “It’s gone there.”

For the episode, the 49-year-old television host wore a white shirt featuring a black graphic, styled with a matching blazer and layered necklaces. To complete the chic ensemble, she styled her hair in loose, beachy waves and parted her locks in the center.

Twinning Hollywood Mother-Daughter Duos That’ll Have You Doing a Style Double Take

As it turns out, Consuelos also helped her mom bring that pretty hairstyle to life with the help of a viral TikTok hack.

“My daughter learned how to do my hair using the tie of your bathrobe,” she told viewers. “She watched a TikTok video on how to do hair by wrapping your hair around the bathrobe tie. And my daughter did my hair!”

Ryan Seacrest’s also been experimenting with his style while virtually hosting the talk show, mainly because he’s “running out of things to wear.”

“I ordered this the other day,” the radio personality told his co-host, dressed in a stylish olive green sweater that apparently still had tags on it.

During the episode, Ripa also noted that she’s been using a spray root touch up to conceal her roots while she can’t go to the hair salon. “At this point, it’s all spray because my hair is all gray,” she admitted.

This isn’t the first time she’s been open about her roots while self-isolating due to the pandemic. The mom of three shared a pic of her roots with her 2.7 million Instagram followers in March. As a text overlay on the Instagram Story pic, she wrote, Root watch week one.”

Stars Get Real About Their Natural Hair Colors After Salons Close During COVID-19 Pandemic

Hopefully, Ripa’s next order of business is to dish on the root touch-up she’s using because that stuff seriously gets the job done.

Listen on Spotify to Get Tressed With Us to get the details of every hair love affair in Hollywood, from the hits and misses on the red carpet to your favorite celebrities’ street style ‘dos (and don’ts!)