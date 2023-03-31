(Almost) nailed it! Kelsea Ballerini’s manicure was the talk of the night at her concert in Wichita, Kansas.

The “Mountain With a View” singer, 29, took to TikTok on Thursday, March 30, to explain the hilarious reason why she had to end her performance mid-song. While singing alongside Kenny Chesney at the INTRUST Bank Arena, Ballerini paused “Yeah Boy” in the middle of the song, because her nail went flying off her hand.

“I got my nails done because I’m hosting the CMT Awards in a couple days,” the Tennessee native explained in the reel. “I was playing “Yeah Boy” on electric guitar, and the guitar string went under my nail and popped it off.” The “Blindsided” artist held her hand up to the camera and revealed her nearly perfect manicure. The pearly polish was on all her fingers — except her pointer.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

She continued, “I did have to end the song, find it on the stage, and address the crowd because I don’t have time to get them done again … I had to bring it backstage to be able to re-glue it for the awards.”

Although she was missing one nail, the blonde beauty still looked fabulous at the show. She rocked a one-shoulder sequined top and tucked it into a pair of leather pants. She paired the black ensemble with beachy waves and soft glam. Her makeup featured a dewy face, filled in brows, brown and shimmery eyeshadow and pink lips. To add even more of a shine to her outfit, she accessorized with bedazzled hoops and a gold smiley face ring.

The “Half of My Hometown” signer also revealed that this wasn’t the first time she lost a nail while performing. “What are the chances?!” She exclaimed in the video and went on to explain that “a couple years ago” her nail flew “into the crowd.” She joked, “That can’t happen again … I can’t recover from that.”

At the end of the TikTok, Bellerini joked, “Tune in Sunday, I’ll have all my nails on — maybe … hopefully!”

On Sunday, April 2, Ballerini is scheduled to cohost the Country Music Television Awards with Kane Brown at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. Fans can watch the annual show from 8-11 p.m. ET on CBS.

The “I Quit Drinking” musician is nominated for two awards, including Video of the year and Breakthrough Female Video of the Year for her hit track “Heartfirst.”

In a Wednesday, March 29 interview with CBS, the “Hole in the Bottle” singer revealed that she’ll be performing “If You Go Down (I’m Goin’ Down Too)” at the awards. More stars including Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, Tyler Hubbard and Ashley McBryde are expected to perform at the show.