Kelsea Ballerini made a fashion statement on the red carpet — and channeled her inner Andie Anderson from How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days — at the 2024 Academy of Country Music Awards.

The singer, 30, wowed in a golden goddess-style gown at the Thursday, May 16, awards show in Texas. Ballerini stepped out in a silk, high-neck dress with an open back reminiscent of Kate Hudson‘s iconic rom-com gown from the 2003 film.

Ballerini is nominated in two major categories at the ceremony. She will compete against Ashley McBryde, Megan Moroney, Kacey Musgraves and Lainey Wilson for Female Artist of the Year. Her record Rolling Up the Welcome Mat (For Good) is also up for Album of the Year against Luke Combs’ Gettin’ Old, Chris Stapleton’s Higher, Cody Johnson’s Leather and Morgan Wallen’s One Thing at a Time.

Ballerini, who previously won New Female Vocalist of the Year at the 2016 ACM Awards, will perform during the broadcast as well.

In April, Ballerini hosted the 2024 CMT Music Awards, pulling off nine outfit changes throughout the show. During her performance of her 2014 hit “Love Me Like You Mean It,” she made waves by going pantsless in a gold long-sleeve bodysuit and black sheer tights. Ballerini later clapped back at critics of her ensemble.

“‘You forgot your pants for your performance’ — shut up. No, I didn’t,” she said in a TikTok video uploaded the night of the ceremony.

“‘Where are your pants?’ Shut up. It looks hot. Period. Bye,” she concluded with a laugh.

Ballerini captioned the video, “😘.”

Earlier this month, Ballerini made her Met Gala debut alongside boyfriend Chase Stokes. In keeping with the “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” theme and the “Garden of Time” dress code, Ballerini stunned in a Michael Kors gown that featured pink and orange flowers and sheer cutouts. Stokes, meanwhile, went shirtless in a black sequin Michael Kors suit.

“Truly a night and experience I’ll never forget going to the Met Gala for the first time,” Ballerini wrote via Instagram after the occasion. “Endless gratitude to the dream team and @michaelkors for bringing this into bloom. Typing this while heading back to the studio to finish up the record. Feeling really lucky and thankful.”

Ballerini and Stokes, 31, have become red carpet regulars since they began dating in January 2023. In March, Stokes exclusively told Us Weekly how they coordinate their outfits when they attend events together.

“We aren’t really on the ‘let’s match’ train,” he explained at the time. “We just try to co-exist with our looks, but never intentionally match. We try to favor each other for sure.”