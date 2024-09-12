Kendall Jenner is in her blonde era.

Jenner, 28, took to Instagram on Wednesday, September 11, to show off her honey blonde makeover during New York Fashion Week. In a series of snaps, Jenner posed in front of a New York City skyline while playing with her new strands, which were cut slightly past her shoulders and straightened. Jenner completed her new ‘do with face framing pieces that blended into her tresses with angles.

In one snap, she twisted her tresses into a spotted claw clip, letting her angles fall. She teamed the hair accessory with rectangular eyeglasses, a black leather blazer, a dark scoop-neck top and dark blue jeans.

Elsewhere in the social media post, Jenner wore her hair down with a black headband pushing her roots back.

“Blonded,” she captioned the post, prompting many celebrity friends including Hailey Bieber, Justine Skye, Nina Dobrev, Sassie Karanikolaou and more to compliment her in the comments section.

“Exactly,” Bieber, 27, wrote, as sisters Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner gushed, “Damn,” and “😍,” respectively. Yris Palmer added “Wow 😍,” while Gigi Hadid praised, “Stoppp itttt omg🥹🥹🥹.” Olivia Pierson added, “There she is!!! Turned out SO GOOD 😍😍😍🔥👏,” and Elsa Hosk wrote, “Love.”

Kendall’s icy makeover is a switch up from her signature brunette locks, which she normally wears cut to her midriff and straightened.

Through the years, Kendall has experimented with a number of hair colors, including copper, pastel pink, highlighted strands and more.

In 2022, she debuted an auburn makeover as part of Milan Fashion Week. She revealed the look during the Prada show, pairing her fiery coiffure with a navy blue jacket featuring long feathers on her shoulders, a synced waist and an oversized fit.

Jenner teamed the garb with a sheer silver skirt and pointed-toe pink heels.