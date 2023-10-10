Kendall Jenner put her own twist on “business casual” attire at the Forbes 30 Under 30 Summit on Monday, October 9.

The 27-year-old supermodel went topless underneath a sleek black blazer, which she wore unbuttoned, exposing her cleavage. Jenner paired the outerwear with a coordinating maxi skirt and pointed-toe leather boots. For glam, Jenner opted for warm makeup that included bronze eyeshadow, rosy cheeks and glossy lips that complemented her dangling silver earrings. She wore her brunette mane in loose curls with a middle part.

At the event, Jenner opened up about her 818 Tequila brand — which she founded in 2021 — and how it’s shaped her identity.

“I’d be lying if I said I haven’t had moments of self doubt and confusion,” Jenner said. “The shift into being a founder and owning my business was a really cool way of getting to know myself.”

Jenner continued: “You face challenges, you make mistakes — knowing yourself and knowing how you handle things, and then moving accordingly, is super important. There’s a learning curve to it all, but working with integrity and authenticity is always going to create positive results.”

Related: Relive Kendall Jenner’s Most Iconic Red Carpet Fashion Moments of All Time Kendall Jenner is one of the most buzzed-about supermodels of our time — for good reason. The brunette beauty is no stranger to the world’s most prominent runways, strutting her stuff for Prada, Chanel, Versace and more. Jenner also works behind the scenes, serving as the creative director of the luxury fashion destination FWRD. “I […]

While she’s focused on growing her business, Jenner hasn’t lost sight of her successful fashion career.

On Sunday, October 8, she was spotted shooting a Calvin Klein ad in the Big Apple that involved her jumping into a fountain. Jenner could be seen rocking a light blue trench coat, a black dress and loafers as cameramen surrounded her. At one point, she smiled alongside the decorative reservoir before jumping in fully dressed.

Jenner looked gleeful as she splashed around the structure, drenching her hair and clothes with water. In addition to hopping around in the fountain, she also lounged on the edge of the landmark as she posed for the photos.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: The Stars Are Showing Out at Paris Fashion Week: Front Row, on the Street and Ca... Paris Fashion Week served as the perfect grand finale for the weeks-long string of runway shows across the globe. The highly anticipated event, which followed Milan Fashion Week, London Fashion Week and New York Fashion Week, kicked off on September 25 and ended on October 3. The most popular and sought-after fashion houses, including Chanel, […]

Jenner has a long history with Calvin Klein, having first worked for the label in 2015. At the time, she starred in a Calvin Klein Jeans campaign. In January 2018, she famously posed in the label’s popular logo-adorned underwear alongside her famous sisters Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner. The sisters came back together for a different Calvin Klein ad later that year, which saw Khloé — who was pregnant with daughter True Thompson at the time — showing off her baby bump.

Ahead of her recent gig with Calvin Klein, Jenner was the star of Paris Fashion Week, walking in the L’Oréal Paris runway on October 1 as well as the spring/summer 2024 shows for Victoria Beckham and Schiaparelli.