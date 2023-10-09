Kendall Jenner conquered a bucket list item: jumping in a New York City fountain.

The 27-year-old supermodel was spotted shooting a Calvin Klein ad in the Big Apple on Sunday, October 8, that involved her getting soaked. In photos from the sighting, Jenner could be seen rocking a light blue trench coat, a black dress and loafers as cameramen surrounded her. At one point, she smiled alongside the decorative reservoir before jumping in fully dressed.

The TV personality looked gleeful as she splashed around the structure, drenching her hair and clothes with water. In addition to hopping around in the fountain, she also lounged on the edge of the landmark as she posed for the photos.

Jenner has a long history with Calvin Klein, having first worked for the label in 2015. At the time, she starred in a Calvin Klein Jeans campaign. In January 2018, she famously posed in the label’s popular logo-adorned underwear alongside her famous sisters Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner. The sisters came back together for a different Calvin Klein ad later that year, which saw Khloé — who was pregnant with daughter True Thompson at the time — showing off her baby bump.

Most recently, Kendall appeared in Calvin Klein’s fall 2023 campaign, which also featured Kid Cudi, Alexa Demie, Jennie and BTS’ Jungkook.

In the ad, Jenner “amplifies her femininity” — per a press release — in a number of womenswear designs including a little black dress, a wrap coat and a baggy suit. Jenner went topless under the oversized blazer, wearing it open to show off her physique.

Jenner posed topless in another campaign a few months prior, wearing only gray underwear and white tube socks. For a different image, the Kardashians star donned a black intimates set paired with sheer stockings and pointed-toe heels. “Kendall appears with unapologetic sensuality, her more intimate side revealed,” Calvin Klein said in a news release.

The ad also starred Michael B. Jordan — who nearly broke the internet with his abs and skintight briefs. Jordan, 36, jokingly revealed that the model moment made for an awkward moment with his mom. “I was like, ‘My mama gonna have to see this. Let me call her and be like, I’m sorry. It’s out there,’” Jordan told ET Canada at the Creed III premiere in February. “My business all out in the streets — literally.”