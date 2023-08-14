Cancel OK
Kendall Jenner, Kid Cudi, Alexa Demie and More Show Off Their Calvins in Steamy New Ad 

Kendall Jenner and More for Calvin Klein FEAT
Kendall JennerDirected and photographed by Inez and Vinoodh

Kendall Jenner is showing Us her Calvins … again. 

The 27-year-old supermodel has reunited with the brand for its fall 2023 campaign, which also stars Kid Cudi, Alexa Demie, Jennie and BTSJungkook

In the ad, Jenner “amplifies her femininity” — per a press release — in a number of womenswear designs including a little black dress, a wrap coat and a baggy suit. Jenner went topless under the oversized blazer, wearing it open to show off her physique. 

Jenner has worked with Calvin Klein for years, starring in shoots for the fashion house solo and alongside her famous sisters Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner. Most recently, Kendall appeared in the spring 2023 campaign alongside Michael B. Jordan and FKA Twigs

In the fall ad, Cudi, 39, for his part, stripped down to his underwear for some poolside snaps and rocked a pair of briefs and low-rise jeans in a different set of black and white images. Jennie, 27, meanwhile, “dials up her confidence,” per the brand, in lingerie. In one shot, she could be seen with wet hair while modeling a lace set. Demie, 32, looked sultry in a Canadian tuxedo.

Jungkook, 25, “channels playful energy as he moves like no one is watching” in classic Calvin Klein jeans with a coordinating denim jacket.

According to Calvin Klein, the fall 2023 collection aims to “reinforce Calvin Klein’s design codes of minimal, modern and sensual. Across underwear, jeans and apparel, this season presents elevated pieces that are essential to every wardrobe, for every lifestyle.” The line debuted on Monday, August 14. 

Through the years, Calvin Klein has tapped Hollywood’s biggest names to model its creations. Past ambassadors include Justin Bieber, ASAP Rocky, Shawn Mendes, Naomi Campbell, Kaia Gerber and Kate Moss. Brooke Shields famously appeared in a 1980 Calvin Klein ad, which featured her saying, “You want to know what comes in between me and my Calvins? Nothing.”

The company has even tapped athletes like Odell Beckham Jr. and Cristiano Ronaldo

In July, 2023 Women’s World Cup stars showed off their abs for the brand. U.S. striker Alex Morgan, English forward Chloe Kelly, French midfielder Kenza Dali, Japanese forward Mana Iwabuchi were among the soccer players to be featured in the campaign. 

“Extending the visual narrative of ‘Calvins or nothing,’ this campaign highlights each woman in an intimate setting designed to reveal their confidence and sensuality,” the brand stated at the time. 

