Jeremy Allen White has only one thought after seeing Alexa Demie’s new Calvin Klein ad.

The actor, 32, wrote “Wow” in response to photographers Inez & Vinoodh showcasing their recent campaign for the fashion brand.

“Go and Make that Hallway your Runway ! Our @alexademie for @calvinklein shot in LA,” their Instagram account posted on Wednesday, August 16, alongside a video of Demie, 32, posing in various underwear sets, lingerie and denim apparel.

Eagle-eyed fans were quick to point out White’s reaction to Demie’s modeling gig. “Sir get a burner account PLEASE,” one social media user responded.

Meanwhile, a second commenter shared their support for a potential romance between White and Demie, writing, “Please god let this happen.”

White and Demie do not appear to be following each other on Instagram. Earlier this month, the Bear star made headlines for his personal life after he was spotted making out with Ashley Moore.

The pair were photographed packing on the PDA in Los Angeles, which came in the midst of White’s divorce proceedings with estranged wife Addison Timlin. White has also made several public appearance with Timlin, 32, as they coparent their daughters, Ezer, 4, and Dolores, 2, following the split.

Us Weekly confirmed in May that Timlin filed for divorce from ​White after more than three years of marriage. That same month, the actress opened up about the challenges she has faced as a parent since parting ways with White.

“Being a single mom is not how I pictured it. It is so f—king hard. It is all out covered in s—t crying on the floor kick you in the shins screaming with no sound coming out hard,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “It’s not the natural order of things. It can be exhausting but more than anything it can just be so lonely. when something magical happens and you have to tell yourself ‘don’t forget this’ because there’s no witness by your side.”

Timlin went on to say that she was still adjusting amid the major life change.

“It’s so painful. But just like everything with motherhood the lows are demolished by the staggering heights,” she continued. “To live with young children is an eyes wide open, wondrous and joyful place to be, it’s to be surrounded by a daily expression of their authentic selves and I wonder if without their example I would have been able to do the same.”

Timlin later changed her caption from “single mom” to “coparent” after followers questioned the wording. A source recently told Us that Timlin and White are focused on remaining in each other’s lives for their children.

“They’re committed to being loving coparents,” the insider shared this month before addressing photos of Timlin and White sharing a hug at their daughter’s soccer game. “People took that out of context.”

According to the source, White is invested in his “off the charts” connection with Moore, 30. “Jeremy and Ashley aren’t putting any labels on their relationship, but they’re hooking up as often as they can and are totally smitten,” the insider added.