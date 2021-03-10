Kendall Jenner Self-Styled Her First Alo Yoga Campaign

Breaking a sweat in style! Kendall Jenner has teamed up with Alo Yoga as the workout brand’s newest ambassador. And to kick off her breakout campaign, the 25-year-old model said sayonara to a professional stylist and picked out her own clothes for the photo shoot. And if you ask Us, she has quite the eye for fashion!

Jenner broke the news of her collab via Instagram on March 9. She captioned the two-slide post, “Cozy set from the new @alo campaign,” tagging photographer Daniel Regan.

The post, which has nearly 3 million likes, quickly attracted the attention of friends and fans alike. Jen Atkin, who’s a longtime friend and hairstyle to Kardashian-Jenner clan, wrote, “Makes me wanna drink 818 x do pilates after,” referencing Jenner’s newest alcohol endeavor.

Others couldn’t help but comment on the cute set. Lauren Perez, who’s a content creator and a close friend, chimed in with, “She’s active but make it fashun.”

In the series of images, Jenner is sporting a monochromatic purple workout and sweatshirt set that rings in at a total of $266. The Tequila 818 founder is wearing Alo Yoga’s 7/8 High-Waist Airlift Legging in shade purple dusk as well as the matching Lavish Bra. Both pieces are made of the brand’s signature micro-performance Airlift fabric and help to lift and sculpt the body.

The Keeping up With the Kardashians star paired her purple set with the Alo Yoga Hype Full Zip Hoodie in a new shade called Lavender Dusk. The fuzzy fleece retails for $98 and is available in both black and white.

For the second look in her self-styled campaign, Jenner went with an all black set complete with the Airlift Intrigue Bra, which costs $54, and the High-Waist Airlift Legging, which rings up at $118.

Jenner isn’t the first model to join the Alo family. She’s joining the likes of Alessandra Ambrosio, Josephine Skriver, Jasmine Tookes, Lais Ribeiro, Josie Canseco and Stella Maxwell.

The partnership seems to be a bit of no-brainer, given that Jenner is a long-time fan of the brand. In fact, she stepped out in Alo grey legging while grabbing a bite to eat post-workout with Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber on March 5 and a deep blue pair while heading to a pilates class on February 27.

Her curated edit is currently available on aloyoga.com.