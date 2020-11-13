Keeping it real! Kendall Jenner opened up about her struggle with acne and how she overcame it.

On Thursday, November 12, the 25-year-old appeared in a Vogue video to share some of her favorite beauty tips. But while talking about her go-to products and skincare secrets, the model opened up about her history with breakouts.

“I have always been super into my skin, especially when I was about 14 and started breaking out I started really getting into skincare,” she said as she worked the Christie Kidd Clean cleanser into her face. “I remember I would go to the pharmacy with my mom and get all of these probably not-great products, and I’ve just been really into it for so long.”

She explained that having an acne-prone complexion, knowledge and interest in skincare seemed like a necessity. “Seeing my own skin journey has taught me so much.”

Now, she’s finally created a routine that works for her. “I’m obviously human, I have my breakouts here and there, but it’s been so much better than it was before. It was brutal for a moment.”

Jenner explains that she spent a lot of time trying to figure out what it was that was affecting her skin. “Once I felt I’d got me regimen down and I knew it wasn’t what I was putting on my face, I started thinking about my diet a lot and decided to cut out dairy.” Well, all dairy except for cheese. “And that honestly helped me so much.”

Nowadays, she says her skin mostly acts up during fashion month, thanks to all the different products used backstage daily. “So much is going on, they’re putting so much makeup on you and using a ton of product. I’ve gotten really gnarly rashes just probably from someone using the same brush on me and another girl at the end of a lineup and they’re just brushing all this powder onto you.”

Throughout the 17-minute video, the model shared some of her must-have goodies, which includes Beekeeper’s Naturals B. Powered Superfood Honey mask, Elta MD Sunscreen, SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic Serum and Mario Badescu Aloe, Cucumber and Green Tea Facial Spray. To get her entire beauty regimen, watch the video above.

