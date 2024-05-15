Kerry Washington just proved that bowl cuts really can be chic.

The 47-year-old actress debuted a sleek bob haircut featuring bangs straight across her forehead at the 2024 Disney Upfront on Tuesday, May 14, in New York City.

Washington wore a burgundy leather Brandon Maxwell dress to the event. The sleeveless number featured small metal detailing throughout and exposed seams. She topped the look off with dark smokey eyeshadow, long lashes and neutral lipstick.

Washington’s appearance at Disney Upfronts came eight days after her attendance at the Met Gala where she sported an elegant pixie cut on the red carpet. There, she donned a dark purple Oscar de la Renta gown, which featured a plunging neckline and 3D floral appliqués at her waist and on her train. For glam, she donned pink lipstick, rosy cheeks and light smokey eyeshadow.

Disney Upfront, which this year is being held at the Javits Center, is a week-long event in which Disney showcases its latest content to its advertisers.

“The upfront is a week, a year where companies come in and they show to our advertisers all of the new content that’s coming, either renewed or brand new,” Rita Ferro, Disney’s President of Global Advertising, told ABC in a May 14 interview. “That is what we’re known for. At the end of the day, all the content is great, but there’s very few companies that can make you feel and have an emotional connection here, like Disney does.”

At Tuesday’s event, Washington took to the stage and spoke about the ways in which Disney brings people together.

“Disney connects us all every day… from our living rooms to movie theaters, to theme parks to sports arenas, from early good mornings all the way to late night,” she said.

Other stars in attendance included Bob Iger, Emma Stone, Ryan Reynolds, Emma Roberts, Julianne Hough and Jimmy Kimmel.