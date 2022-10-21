Khloe Kardashian Jokes About Her Nipple Covers: 'Everyone Stay Calm'

NSFW? Khloé Kardashian made sure everyone knew she wasn’t attempting to free the nipple on social media — she just wanted to look good!

While getting glammed up for a Lemme photo shoot — sister Kourtney Kardashian’s gummy vitamin company — the Good American cofounder, 38, took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, October 20, to show off her stunner of an outfit.

“We are on set of Lemme doing a little secret project. Well, we’re still trying to find Kourt but we’re on set!” Khloé joked in the selfie clip while getting her hair done. The Strong Looks Better Naked author, who rocked a sheer, baby blue ensemble studded with rhinestones, specifically pointed out that it wasn’t her nipples that were on display in the transparent fit.

“And by the way, these are not my nipples, these are nipple covers,” the Kardashians star said. “So everyone, stay calm. Instagram, don’t ban me, carry on. Nipple covers. Take Lemme — and then you get to cover your nipples!”

Eventually, she found her sister and filmed their interaction.

“You found me!” Kourtney, 43, yelled excitedly. “It’s me, Todd Kraines!” she joked, referencing her ex-partner Scott Disick’s famous Keeping Up With the Kardashians prank.

Last month, Khloé made headlines after calling herself “a fatty” after having two of the Poosh founder’s Lemme gummies.

“Oh, what is this? Wait I’m such a fatty that I ate it all,” the Revenge Body alum said at the time after consuming two. She also showed off the gumball machine full of vitamins in the background. “I got Lemme Focus, and as I said, I need it today,” she added.

The California native’s self-deprecating comment immediately sparked backlash from fans who didn’t appreciate the apparent fat-shaming nature.

“Not @khloekardashian saying she’s a fatty cause she ate two vitamin gummy’s😒 #lemme,” one fan wrote in response. She didn’t address the commentary.

The reality star opened up about her diet and exercise routine in a May 2020 Poosh livestream, explaining that she’d rather “put more effort into the gym than the kitchen” while joking that she’s “like the Cookie Monster for quesadillas.”

Khloé and sister Kim Kardashian‘s former personal trainer Gunnar Peterson exclusively revealed to Us Weekly earlier this month that the sisters’ secret to success both in and out of the gym is their die-hard commitment.

“It’s not about the workout itself, it’s about the intensity. They both go for it and they give everything to their workouts,” the fitness expert told Us at the Strong New York Fitness and Wellness Festival founded by trainer Kenny Santucci at Chelsea Piers Fitness at the time. “That’s why the family is successful. … People don’t realize that they’re super hard workers and if you put that work ethic towards anything and you’re going to have success.”