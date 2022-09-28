Fans Question Khloe Kardashian Calling Herself a 'Fatty' for Eating Gummies

Khloé Kardashian raised eyebrows when she took a dig at herself while promoting Kourtney Kardashian‘s new gummy vitamin brand, Lemme.

The Good American cofounder, 38, took to social media on Tuesday, September 27, to show a glimpse at a gumball machine that she received from her sister. “Oh, what is this? Wait I’m such a fatty that I ate it all,” Khloé said after eating two pieces. “I got Lemme Focus, and as I said, I need it today.”

In response, fans questioned the reality star’s comments, tweeting, “Not @khloekardashian saying she’s a fatty cause she ate two vitamin gummy’s😒 #lemme.”

Khloé’s post comes after she previously got honest about her weight fluctuating and using exercise to relive stress. After season 2 of The Kardashians premiered on Thursday, September 22, viewers were quick to point out her anxiety was visibly affecting the Strong Looks Better Naked author.

“@khloekardashian is probably the most beautiful woman I have ever seen… at any size. She is a beautiful momma with a heart of gold. I say this w/the purest of hearts. She’s really skinny now, who wouldn’t be after… Thank god & for OUR villages,” a commentator wrote via Twitter, referring to Khloé’s ups and downs with ex Tristan Thompson.

A third fan, however, defended Khloé’s approach to body positivity, tweeting, “@khloekardashian‘s body created life,is healthy and strong and her eyes will never see this response because she couldn’t give a s–t what u think.”

The TV personality previously made headlines when an untouched bikini photo surfaced online. At the time, Khloé opened up about the way social media affects her struggles with her appearance.

“The photo that was posted this week was beautiful,” she wrote via Instagram in April 2021. “But as someone who has struggled with body image her whole life, when someone takes a photo of you that isn’t flattering in bad lighting or doesn’t capture your body the way it is after working so hard to get it to this point — and then shares it to the world — you should have every right to ask for it not to be shared — no matter who you are.”

Khloé noted that her body issues got worse after she was compared to her family. “You never quite get used to being judged and pulled apart and told how unattractive one is, but I will say if you hear anything enough then you will start to believe it,” she detailed. “This is how I have been conditioned to feel, that I am not beautiful enough just being me.”

The lengthy social media post concluded: “It’s not for anyone to decide or judge what is acceptable or not anymore. I have realized that we cannot continue to live life trying to fit into the perfect mold of what others have set for us. Just do you and make sure your heart is happy.”