Khloe Kardashian is seeing red for Fabletics.

Kardashian, 39, unveiled a copper hair makeover in a new spring ad for the activewear brand, which is co-owned by Kate Hudson. In the snaps, which saw Kardashian modeling a range of workout sets from her Fabletics collaboration, her blonde locks were transformed into a pumpkin spice-inspired hue.

The reality star shared images from the shoot via Instagram on Monday, April 1, and of course, fans could only focus on her red tresses. “Your best hair color so far,” one fan wrote as a second gushed, “KOKO THIS HAIR ON U IS EVERYTHANGGGGGG.” A third suggested she make the color “permanent” as a fourth praised, “This is your color!!!”

Kardashian’s look isn’t the only new thing about the shoot. The campaign, which introduces a limited-edition spring-to-summer collection, celebrates Kardashian’s continued partnership with Fabletics.

Titled Khloé V3, the capsule is Kardashian’s third with the company and features 26 bold and bright pieces that “combine innovative design with a vibrant femme aesthetic,” Fabletics announced in a press release. The drop also includes compression swimwear that promises to “sculpt and support.” The line ranges in sizes XXS to 4X and is priced from $12.95 to $84.95.

“I’m someone who finds strength in moving my body every day, which also supports my physical and mental health,” Kardashian said about the newest launch. “Fabletics has fused my personal style and fit preferences into each of these pieces. The goal was to create a lineup of beautiful, technical spring-to-summer styles that can be worn throughout the entire day and, most importantly, elevates confidence.”

Kardashian echoes these same sentiments when it comes to her own brand, Good American. The denim label launched in October 2016 and has since expanded to offer dresses, footwear, knitwear and swim.

Kardashian previously explained that she founded the company, alongside Emma Grede, with the hope of making fashion more inclusive.

“It’s OK to be whatever size you are, and our jeans are going to fit you,” Kardashian told Glamour. “I wanted the jeans that all my sisters wore, but boutiques didn’t go up to a size 10, so trying their jeans on made me feel like s—t. I was always embarrassed about that, which is so messed up. I love that I am doing something about it now.”