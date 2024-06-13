Khloé Kardashian’s boob inspo is Kim Kardashian.

During the Thursday, June 13, episode of The Kardashians, Khloé, 39, joked that Kim’s breast size is her desired look. In the clip, Khloé rocked Kim’s Skims nipple bra — which was based off of the KKW Beauty founder’s breasts — while chatting with friend Malika Haqq.

“These aren’t my nipples, just so you guys know, they’re Kim’s,” Khloé told the cameras as Haqq, 41, arrived and laughed at her bra.

“Kim is such a bitch,” she told Haqq, explaining she told Kim, 43, that if she got her “boobs done,” she would want “this size.”

“[Kim] was like, ‘That is too big for you,’” Khloé continued. “Coming from double-D door knockers?! Is telling me what’s too big for me? Please.”

This isn’t the first time Khloé has been open about wanting a breast augmentation. During season 2 of the Hulu series, she opened up to mom Kris Jenner about possibly going under the knife to achieve a “fuller” look.

“I’m really contemplating getting my boobs done,” she said. “It’s just something I think about all the [time].”

Jenner, 66, admitted she had thought about the procedure as well, sharing, “Let’s do it together!”

Khloé further elaborated on the idea during a confessional. “I’m wearing a latex top with a bra top so they look great right now and I wish they looked like this all of the time,” she said, noting that when she wears a bikini she doesn’t “have cleavage.”

“I don’t have cleavage like my sisters [who] have this ample cleavage,” she said. “You just gotta see ’em without this top on.”

Through the years, Khloé has been open about going under the knife to get a nose job and has candidly spoken about filler.

“I’ve done, sure, injections — not really Botox,” she said during a Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion in 2021. “I’ve responded horribly to Botox.”