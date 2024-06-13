Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Stylish

Khloe Kardashian’s Boob Job Goals Is Kim Kardashian — But the Sisters Are on Different Pages

By
Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian Reveal Theyve Never Had a Beer
Khloé Kardashian and Kim Kardashian. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Khloé Kardashian’s boob inspo is Kim Kardashian.

During the Thursday, June 13, episode of The Kardashians, Khloé, 39, joked that Kim’s breast size is her desired look. In the clip, Khloé rocked Kim’s Skims nipple bra — which was based off of the KKW Beauty founder’s breasts — while chatting with friend Malika Haqq.

“These aren’t my nipples, just so you guys know, they’re Kim’s,” Khloé told the cameras as Haqq, 41, arrived and laughed at her bra.

“Kim is such a bitch,” she told Haqq, explaining she told Kim, 43, that if she got her “boobs done,” she would want “this size.”

Khloe K Style Evolution

Related: See Khloe Kardashian’s Sexy Style Evolution

“[Kim] was like, ‘That is too big for you,’” Khloé continued. “Coming from double-D door knockers?! Is telling me what’s too big for me? Please.”

This isn’t the first time Khloé has been open about wanting a breast augmentation. During season 2 of the Hulu series, she opened up to mom Kris Jenner about possibly going under the knife to achieve a “fuller” look.

“I’m really contemplating getting my boobs done,” she said. “It’s just something I think about all the [time].”

Everything Khloe Kardashian Has Said Over the Years About Her Ever-Changing Look

Related: Everything Khloe Kardashian Has Said About Her Ever-Changing Look

Jenner, 66, admitted she had thought about the procedure as well, sharing, “Let’s do it together!”

Khloé further elaborated on the idea during a confessional. “I’m wearing a latex top with a bra top so they look great right now and I wish they looked like this all of the time,” she said, noting that when she wears a bikini she doesn’t “have cleavage.”

Joomra Pillow Slippers

Deal of the Day

Score the Viral Cloud Shoes While They’re 15% Off! View Deal

Who Is the Most Relatable Kardashian Sister?

“I don’t have cleavage like my sisters [who] have this ample cleavage,” she said. “You just gotta see ’em without this top on.”

Ariana Grande and More Stars Who Opened Up About Plastic Surgery

Related: Ariana Grande and More Stars Who Opened Up About Plastic Surgery

Through the years, Khloé has been open about going under the knife to get a nose job and has candidly spoken about filler.

“I’ve done, sure, injections — not really Botox,” she said during a Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion in 2021. “I’ve responded horribly to Botox.”

In this article

Kardashian/Jenner family bio pics

Khloé Kardashian
The Perfect Updo Hair Inspo From the Kardashians

Kim Kardashian
The Kardashians bio

The Kardashians

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!