Is Kim Kardashian trolling Us with her latest Skims creation?

The 43-year-old reality star’s shapewear label is gearing up to launch the Ultimate Nipple Bra, which features a “raised nipple detail,” Skims revealed in a Friday, October 27, press release. Dubbed the “first of its kind,” the piece provides “fullness with a built-in, faux nipple for a perk braless look.”

Kardashian announced the launch via Instagram, sharing a retro-inspired campaign that featured her in the wild look.

“The earth’s temperature is getting hotter and hotter,” Kardashian is heard saying while typing on an old school computer. “The sea levels are rising. The ice sheets are shrinking, and I’m not a scientist, but I do believe everyone can use their skillset to do their part.”

Kardashian then stood up, giving the camera a view at the Ultimate Nipple Bra, which she wore under a fitted turtleneck. “That’s why I’m introducing a brand-new bra with a built-in nipple, so no matter how hot it is, you’ll always look cold,” Kardashian said, using a pointing stick to direct attention at an outline of the new design.

Kardashian continued, “Some days are hard, but these nipples are harder. … And unlike the icebergs, these aren’t going anywhere.”

The TV personality then ditched her shirt, giving the camera a closer look at the lifelike nipple bra.

Kardashian revealed in the caption of the social media post that the Ultimate Nipple Bra is set to drop on Tuesday, October 31, at 9 a.m. PT. Additionally, Skims is donating 10 percent of sales from the launch to 1% for the Plant, “a global network with thousands of businesses and environmental organizations working together to support people and the planet.”

Since its birth in September 2019, Kardashian has found exciting and fresh ways to promote Skims. The campaigns have featured Hollywood’s biggest names including, Cardi B, Kim Cattrall, Brooke Shields, Megan Fox, Tyra Banks and Kardashian’s own sisters Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner.

Most recently, Kim tapped star athletes Nick Bosa, Neymar Jr. and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to model Skims’ menswear offerings.

Earlier this year, Kim revealed in her cover story for Time 100’s Most Influential Companies of 2023 that Skims made $500 million in 2022.

The company was created to solve a problem Kim had suffered with for years. “It started off with simply finding shapewear that was a skin tone that would match my color,” she told Time. “I used to take my shapewear and dye it with tea bags and coffee in the bathtub.”