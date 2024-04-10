Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Stylish

Kim Kardashian and North West Coordinate in Black Leather Looks at Lakers Game

By
Kim Kardashian and North West Lakers and Warriors Hot Pics
Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian and North West were style twins at the Tuesday, April 9, Lakers game in Los Angeles. 

The mother-daughter duo sported coordinating leather looks as they sat courtside at the Crypto.com Arena. (The Golden State Warriors defeated the Lakers 134-120.) 

Kardashian, 43, looked fierce in a black floor-length trench coat, which she wore as a dress teamed with sheer tights and pointed-toe heels. She accessorized with a Balenciaga Hourglass purse and wore her hair down, flipped over to one side.

For glam, Kardashian channeled the ‘90s with a lined lip, rosy cheeks and sharp brows. 

Hailey Bieber Kendall Jenner and More Twin in Leather at LA Lakers Game

Related: Gabrielle Union, Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez and More Stars in Chic Courtside...

North, for her part, rocked a padded bomber jacket, black pants and dark sneakers. She accessorized with a sparkly mesh bag and styled her hair in chic space buns. 

Kim Kardashian and North West Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors
North West and Kim Kardashian Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Kardashian and North posed for photographers, with the pair giving the camera cheeky pouts. North also held up the peace sign, showing off her trendy white acrylic manicure. 

Since her birth in June 2013, North has quickly solidified herself as a little fashionista

What Is the Most Iconic ‘Kardashians’ Moment of All Time?

Through the years, she accompanied Kardashian and dad Kanye West at major red carpet events, showing off her unique sense of style, which includes high-end pieces and vintage finds — some of which her dad wore at the beginning of his career.

Only $12! — These Designer-Dupe Aviators Are on Major Sale

Deal of the Day

Only $12! — (And No One Will Know They Aren’t Designer) View Deal

Style File

Related: Style File: This Week in Looks

North opened up about her love of fashion in the October 2023 of i-D’s The New Wave Issue, telling the publication that she is her own style icon.

The elementary-school student also opened up about her wardrobe, sharing that the “best” thing in her closet right now is a Michael Jackson jacket that Kardashian got her for Christmas. While it’s clear North has a closet only one can dream of, there are a few pieces she feels are missing. “My mom’s clothes and my dad’s clothes, if they fit me,” North said of items she wishes she had.

In addition to North, Kardashian and Kanye, 46, share daughter Chicago, 6, and sons Saint, 8, and Psalm, 4.

In this article

The Perfect Updo Hair Inspo From the Kardashians

Kim Kardashian
North West Bio Page

North West

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!