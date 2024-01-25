Kim Kardashian has finally arrived at Haute Couture Week.

The 43-year-old reality star attended the Maison Margiela spring/summer 2024 show in Paris on Thursday, January 25, in a racy netted dress. The figure-hugging number featured holes throughout and was cinched in at the waist. The look was finished with spaghetti straps and a mermaid train.

Kardashian added even more drama with a jewel-adorned statement necklace that covered her entire neck. For glam, she rocked rosy cheeks, a matte lip and dramatic lashes. She wore her jet-black mane straight and parted down the middle.

Before heading to her seat, Kardashian posed solo and with her mom, Kris Jenner.

Jenner, 68, looked sophisticated in a round-sleeve coat atop a crisp white button-up shirt. She accessorized with leather gloves and topped the look off with square-toe heels.

Kylie Jenner was also spotted at the presentation, rocking a naked dress of her own. She opted for a sheer sequin number that left little to the imagination. She teamed the iridescent frock with glossy white heels and wet-look hair.

While the Margiela preview marks Kardashian’s first couture show of the week, Kylie, 26, has been making appearances at different presentations over the past several days. On Wednesday, January 24, she attended the Valentino show in a strapless black gown teamed with a feathered cape. She was accompanied by her 5-year-old daughter, Stormi, who matched her in all-black.

Earlier on Wednesday, Kylie sat front row at the Jean Paul Gaultier show alongside Kelly Rutherford. For the event, Kylie looked angelic in a sheer champagne-colored gown and platform PVC heels. Rutherford, 55, for her part, looked pretty in a pink balloon dress styled with red suede shoes.

Haute Couture Week kicked off on Monday, January 22, and wrapped up on Thursday.

In addition to the Kardashian-Jenners and Rutherford, the event brought out Natalie Portman, Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez, Noah Cyrus, Bella Thorne and more.